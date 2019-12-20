Koramangala

Small World
Small World

This Interactive Space That Brings Together Cultures From Around The World!
Koramangala
We Stay Hostel
We Stay Hostel

Party In Koramangala Then Check Into This Hostel For Just INR 300 A Night
Koramangala
Tribe Theory Startup Hostel
Tribe Theory Startup Hostel

If You're An Entrepreneur Visiting Bangalore, Stay At This Hostel For Startups In Koramangala
Koramangala
Hey Dom
Hey Dom

Bike Trip With The Gang? Rent A Harley Davidson Street 750 From This Service
Koramangala
Polaroid Homestay
Polaroid Homestay

Peeps Coming To Town? Make Them Stay At The Adorable Polaroid House
Koramangala
AAO Hostels
AAO Hostels

Passing Through Bangalore And Looking For Budget Digs? AAO Hostel To The Rescue
Koramangala
Cuckoo Hostel
Cuckoo Hostel

Tech It Away: Bengaluru’s Zero-Waste Hostel Is Making Us Go Cuckoo
Koramangala
Grand Mercure Bangalore
Grand Mercure Bangalore

Eat, Stay, Work And Party When You Check Into This Star Hotel In Koramangala's
Koramangala
Manana
Manana

Friends Coming to Town? Put Them Up In This Cutesy Hostel With Mixed Dorms In Koramangala
Koramangala
Agara Lake
Agara Lake

Cycle, Eat, Take A Walk & Repeat: Head To This Lake For An Eventful Evening
HSR
The Little Blue Window Hostel
The Little Blue Window Hostel

This Budget Hostel In BTM Is Perfect For When Friends Come To Visit From Out Of Town
BTM layout
BTM Lake
BTM Lake

The Scenic beauty Of The Lake Makes It A Popular Place In The City
BTM layout
Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Head Over To City's Only Saturday Brunch For Cocktails, Kebabs And Pool Access
Domlur
aMadNomad
aMadNomad

Agumbe, Gokarna, and Kodachadri — Get Your Wanderlust Goals Sorted With aMadNomad
HSR
CCI-Arte
CCI-Arte

CCI-Arte Boutique Hotel In Koramangala Is Luxury At Budget Prices
Wilson Garden
The Leela Palace Bengaluru
The Leela Palace Bengaluru

Bookmark Bangalore Brand Plantation House For Clothes To Chill In With Style
Kodihalli
Zostel
Zostel

Chill Out At This Hostel's Newest Location In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Casa Cottage
Casa Cottage

Feel At Home Away From Home At This Heritage Hotel In The Heart Of The City!
Richmond town
Bloomrooms
Bloomrooms

Check In To Bloomrooms For A Comfortable Stay That's Light On The Pocket
Indira Nagar
Golden Lotus
Golden Lotus

Check In Your Out Of Town Friends Or Fam At The Golden Lotus Hotel In CBD
Ashok Nagar
Escape Hotel & Spa
Escape Hotel & Spa

This Restaurant Serves Excellent Food & Has A Cosy Ambience
Indira Nagar
24th Main
24th Main

A Buffet To Remember!
JP Nagar
