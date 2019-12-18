Explore
Krishnaraja Puram
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Krishnaraja Puram
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Sweet Shops
Bakeries
Food Trucks
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Home Caterers
Street Food
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rassasy By Barcelos
All Roads Lead To The Best Grilled Salmon & Chimichurri Wings In Town
Krishnaraja Puram
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
4700BC Popcorn
4700BC Popcorn Will Hook You Up With Mocha, Salsa, and Peanut Butter Versions
Krishnaraja Puram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Belgyum
BelgYum In Whitefield Has The Best Airy Waffles With Decadent Toppings In Town, Hands Down
Krishnaraja Puram
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
7th Sin Hospitality Services
Line Up For Glocal Treats At 7th Sin, Asia’s First All-Girl Food Truck
Mahadevapura
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Nutty Squirrel
Keep Calm And Cool Down With Ice Cream Sandwiches From Nutty Squirrel
Whitefield
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shizusan Shophouse & Bar
Hattori Hanzo, Okonomiyaki And Asian Shophouse Vibes At This Whitefield Restaurant
Mahadevpura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Maziga
Can't Keep Calm! Maziga Has Finally Opened Its First Outlet In The City
Krishnarajapura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Panchavati Gaurav Thali
From Dal Bati To Kadi, The Endless Vegetarian Thali At Panchvati Gaurav Will Make You Really Happy
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
The Waverly Express
Refuel With A Quick And Healthy Bite In VR Bengaluru At This Express Cafe
Whitefield
Bakeries
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
Karachi Bakery From Hyderabad Is Now In Bangalore And We Have All The Deets
Whitefield
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Toscano
Toscano In VR Bengaluru For Giant Portions, Nice Views, And Great Lamb Chops
Whitefield
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Can't Get Enough Chicken In Your Taco? Try This Chain's New Naked Chicken Taco
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Blue Tokai Coffee : From A Chatter Box To A Book Lover There Is Something For Everyone
Mahadevpura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Copper Chimney
Satiate Your Cravings For North Indian Food At Copper Chimney
Mahadevapura
Cafes
Cafes
Chaayos
This Outlet Allows You To Customise Your Tea!
Krishnarajapura
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Wok Shop
Whitefield Peeps, The Wok Shop Is Soon Bringing Budget Asian Goodness To You!
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
Barley & Grapes Cafe
Forget Big Chains And Restaurants, This Cute Place In Phoenix Comes With Crazy Drinking Deals And Wafer-Thin Pizzas
Whitefield
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Squeeze Juice Bar
Squeeze Bar Has An Awesome Oreo Freak Shake, But It's Not On The Menu
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
Pappa Roti
Pappa Roti Is Now In Namma Bengaluru & We Can't Keep Calm
Mahadevapura
Cafes
Cafes
Golden Brownies
This Outlet In Whitefield Is All About Some Amazing Varieties Of Brownies!
Mahadevapura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sattvam
Head Out To Sattvam Whitefield To Relish Sattvic Cuisine
Mahadevpura
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Pearl Gourmet Food
Looking For A Place For A Perfect Family Dinner? Fret No More!
Mahadevapura
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Masala Chai
For Cheesy Omelettes And Bombay Sandwiches, Check Out Masala Chai In Whitefield
Whitefield
