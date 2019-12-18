Krishnaraja Puram

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Krishnaraja Puram

Casual Dining
image - Rassasy By Barcelos
Casual Dining

Rassasy By Barcelos

All Roads Lead To The Best Grilled Salmon & Chimichurri Wings In Town
Krishnaraja Puram
Delivery Services
image - 4700BC Popcorn
Delivery Services

4700BC Popcorn

4700BC Popcorn Will Hook You Up With Mocha, Salsa, and Peanut Butter Versions
Krishnaraja Puram
Dessert Parlours
image - Belgyum
Dessert Parlours

Belgyum

BelgYum In Whitefield Has The Best Airy Waffles With Decadent Toppings In Town, Hands Down
Krishnaraja Puram
Food Trucks
image - 7th Sin Hospitality Services
Food Trucks

7th Sin Hospitality Services

Line Up For Glocal Treats At 7th Sin, Asia’s First All-Girl Food Truck
Mahadevapura
Dessert Parlours
image - Nutty Squirrel
Dessert Parlours

Nutty Squirrel

Keep Calm And Cool Down With Ice Cream Sandwiches From Nutty Squirrel
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Shizusan Shophouse & Bar
Casual Dining

Shizusan Shophouse & Bar

Hattori Hanzo, Okonomiyaki And Asian Shophouse Vibes At This Whitefield Restaurant
Mahadevpura
Casual Dining
image - Maziga
Casual Dining

Maziga

Can't Keep Calm! Maziga Has Finally Opened Its First Outlet In The City
Krishnarajapura
Casual Dining
image - Panchavati Gaurav Thali
Casual Dining

Panchavati Gaurav Thali

From Dal Bati To Kadi, The Endless Vegetarian Thali At Panchvati Gaurav Will Make You Really Happy
Whitefield
Cafes
image - The Waverly Express
Cafes

The Waverly Express

Refuel With A Quick And Healthy Bite In VR Bengaluru At This Express Cafe
Whitefield
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

Karachi Bakery From Hyderabad Is Now In Bangalore And We Have All The Deets
Whitefield
Casual Dining
image - Toscano
Casual Dining

Toscano

Toscano In VR Bengaluru For Giant Portions, Nice Views, And Great Lamb Chops
Whitefield
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Bell
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Bell

Can't Get Enough Chicken In Your Taco? Try This Chain's New Naked Chicken Taco
Whitefield
Cafes
image - Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Blue Tokai Coffee : From A Chatter Box To A Book Lover There Is Something For Everyone
Mahadevpura
Casual Dining
image - Copper Chimney
Casual Dining

Copper Chimney

Satiate Your Cravings For North Indian Food At Copper Chimney
Mahadevapura
Cafes
image - Chaayos
Cafes

Chaayos

This Outlet Allows You To Customise Your Tea!
Krishnarajapura
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Wok Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

The Wok Shop

Whitefield Peeps, The Wok Shop Is Soon Bringing Budget Asian Goodness To You!
Whitefield
Cafes
image - Barley & Grapes Cafe
Cafes

Barley & Grapes Cafe

Forget Big Chains And Restaurants, This Cute Place In Phoenix Comes With Crazy Drinking Deals And Wafer-Thin Pizzas
Whitefield
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Squeeze Juice Bar
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Squeeze Juice Bar

Squeeze Bar Has An Awesome Oreo Freak Shake, But It's Not On The Menu
Whitefield
Cafes
image - Pappa Roti
Cafes

Pappa Roti

Pappa Roti Is Now In Namma Bengaluru & We Can't Keep Calm
Mahadevapura
Cafes
image - Golden Brownies
Cafes

Golden Brownies

This Outlet In Whitefield Is All About Some Amazing Varieties Of Brownies!
Mahadevapura
Casual Dining
image - Sattvam
Casual Dining

Sattvam

Head Out To Sattvam Whitefield To Relish Sattvic Cuisine
Mahadevpura
Casual Dining
image - The Pearl Gourmet Food
Casual Dining

The Pearl Gourmet Food

Looking For A Place For A Perfect Family Dinner? Fret No More!
Mahadevapura
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Masala Chai
Fast Food Restaurants

Masala Chai

For Cheesy Omelettes And Bombay Sandwiches, Check Out Masala Chai In Whitefield
Whitefield
