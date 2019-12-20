Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Kudlu Gate
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kudlu Gate
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Classes & Workshops
Bars
Boutiques
Breweries
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Koyakal
The Carved Lamps Made By This Tribal Community Will Make You Say Oh My Gourd!
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores
Kids Furniture World
Bookmark This Furniture Store In HSR Layout To Do Up Your Kid's Room!
HSR
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Genzee
Crop Tops And Skater Dresses: This HSR Store Is All About Fashion For Teeny Boppers
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Punjabi Nukkad
A Bit Of Punjab In Namma Bengaluru
Harlur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sitaphal
Visit This Outlet For Some Amazing Agra Style Chaats & Sweets!
HSR
Salons
Salons
Little Monsters Kids Salon & Spa
This Spa And Salon In HSR Layout Is Especially Designed For Kids!
HSR
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Kawaii
Mochi Ice Cream, Anyone? Kawaii In HSR Offers This Famous Japanese Dessert
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
EggFactor - Street House
Grilled Fish Or Goat Brains In Your Omelette? Egg Factor - The Streethouse Keeps It Edgy
HSR
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Binge Club
Skip The Food Raids and Gum Confiscation With This Private Mini Theatre In HSR
HSR
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Kheteswara Pooja Sweets
In The Mood For Jalebis, Dhoklas, Kachori & Samosas?Drop By This Place In HSR
HSR
Accessories
Accessories
Party Mantra
This One-Stop Party Shop In HSR Layout Will Sort Out All Your Celebration Supplies
HSR
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kapoor's Cafe
Parathas, Lassis, And Combos: This HSR Layout Joint Has Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Sorted
HSR
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Tapri (R U Hungry)
Check Out This Cosy Little Place For Some Yum Kulhad Chai
HSR
Lounges
Lounges
Atrangi
This Outlet Serves Amazing Sheesha With Yum Vegetarian Food!
HSR
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Bombay Kulfi
Have You Had The Green Chilli Kulfi From Bombay Kulfi, Kammanahalli Yet?
HSR
Travel Services
Travel Services
aMadNomad
Agumbe, Gokarna, and Kodachadri — Get Your Wanderlust Goals Sorted With aMadNomad
HSR
Gardening Stores
Gardening Stores
The Green Yard
Go The Extra Yard To Get Some Greenery In Your House At This Store In HSR Layout
HSR
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
MonaLisa Fancy Mart
Head To This Store For Some Budget-Friendly Jewellery
HSR
Cafes
Cafes
That Garage Cafe
That Garage Cafe Will Fix Your Bicycle And Your Hunger Pangs Too
HSR
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Coconess
A Super Food From Your Backyard Forms The Backbone Of This Bangalore Skincare Brand
Begur
Have a great recommendation for
Kudlu Gate?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE