Lavelle Road

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Lavelle Road

Jewellery Shops
image - Apranje Jewellers
Jewellery Shops

Apranje Jewellers

Get Exclusive And Limited Edition Jewellery From Across India, On Lavelle Road
Lavelle Road
Clothing Stores
image - Chemistry
Clothing Stores

Chemistry

This High Street Store Is Great For Trendy Dresses, Plus Sizes And Office Wear Starting At INR 500
Lavelle Road
Clothing Stores
image - Jacadi Bengaluru
Clothing Stores

Jacadi Bengaluru

Jacadi Lets You Dress Up Your Little One In Trendy Parisian Chic
Lavelle Road
Shoe Stores
image - RUOSH
Shoe Stores

RUOSH

Surfer Dude Or Gentleman, This Shoe Store Will Take You From Boardroom To Bar
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Raw Mango
Clothing Stores

Raw Mango

Handwoven Textiles, Gorgeous Silk & Rich Brocade: Raw Mango Has Opened A Flagship Store In Town
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Nicobar Design Studio
Clothing Stores

Nicobar Design Studio

Buy Beautiful And Contemporary Clothes From Nicobar Design Studio
Ashok Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Good Earth
Home Décor Stores

Good Earth

Good Earth Launches India's First Historical Colouring Book!
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Kaapus
Clothing Stores

Kaapus

Men, Want That Perfectly Fitting Outfit? This Customised Clothing Store Will Sort You Out
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Avirate
Clothing Stores

Avirate

Girls, Rush To Avirate In UB City For Super Cute Accessories & Chic Dresses
Ashok Nagar
Jewellery Shops
image - The Jewelry Project
Jewellery Shops

The Jewelry Project

This Jewellery Brand Makes Gorgeous Pieces Of Handcrafted Jewellery That Are Worth Investing In
Ashok Nagar
Accessories
image - Coach
Accessories

Coach

Hold On To Your Savings - We've Got Another Luxury Bag Brand In Town!
Ashok Nagar
Malls
image - UB City
Malls

UB City

Delhi's Farzi Cafe Opens In The City Next Month
Ashok Nagar
Accessories
image - Lotus Vibe Collections
Accessories

Lotus Vibe Collections

Send Your Kids Back To School With Some Personalised Goodies From This UB City Store
Ashok Nagar
Cosmetics Stores
image - L'Occitane
Cosmetics Stores

L'Occitane

Get The New Cherry Blossom Collection From L’Occitane This Summer
Ashok Nagar
Gardening Stores
image - Beruru
Gardening Stores

Beruru

Indulge In Your Love For Plants And Gardening With This Bangalore Based Brand
Ashok Nagar
Kitchen Supplies
image - Saheli Crockery
Kitchen Supplies

Saheli Crockery

Mason Jars To Milk Bottles: Comm Street Stocks Cool Drinkware If You're On A Budget
Ashok Nagar
Boutiques
image - Jiya's Boutique
Boutiques

Jiya's Boutique

Light Up Your Ethnic Wear Collection With Pretty Kurtas, Gowns And Jewellery From Here
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Mithila
Clothing Stores

Mithila

Trendy Cotton Suits, Breezy Maheshwaris And Ornate Banarasis: This Residency Road Store Is A Handloom Paradise
Ashok Nagar
Lightning Stores
image - Fos Lighting
Lightning Stores

Fos Lighting

Nautical Lamps To Filament Bulbs, Check Out Hipster Lighting At This Residency Road Store
Residency Road
Home Décor Stores
image - Ink Trails
Home Décor Stores

Ink Trails

Koshy's Coasters, Airlines Postcards, And Leopold's Lampshades: Get Throwback Art At This Studio
Ashok Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Ministry Of Sleep
Home Décor Stores

Ministry Of Sleep

Forget 1,001 Arabian Nights: This Brand Lets You Try Out Their Mattresses For 101 Nights!
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - The Shop
Clothing Stores

The Shop

Cotton Kimonos To Embroidered Cushions: We Can't Get Enough Of This Delhi Label
Sporting Goods Stores
image - 6000 Miles To Isle Of Man
Sporting Goods Stores

6000 Miles To Isle Of Man

For The Love Of Bikes And Music
Ashok Nagar
