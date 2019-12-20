Explore
Majestic
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Majestic
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Fine Dining
Street Food
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sweet Shops
Casual Dining
Fishland
Rawa Fried, Masala or Chilli: Hotel Fishland In Gandhinagar Is Legendary For Its Seafood
Majestic
Fast Food Restaurants
SGS Non Veg - Gundu Pulav
Want To Eat Biryani At 8 AM? Hit Up This Hole-In-The Wall Eatery Near City Market
Chickpet
Fast Food Restaurants
SGS Non Veg - Gundu Pulav
Head To This Well Known Eatery Offering Amazing Pulav & Chicken Combos
Chickpet
Casual Dining
Lush - Renaissance Hotel
Savour The Flavours From The Kitchens Of Nizam At Renaissance Bengaluru
Sweet Shops
Jodhpur Sweets
From Kachoris To Khakras, Get Your Snack Fix From This Rajasthani Mithai Shop On Avenue Road
Chickpet
Casual Dining
South Ruchis Square - Hotel Raceview
South Indian Breakfast Is A Ritual
Gandhi Nagar
Casual Dining
Atlas World Cafe - Vividus Hotel
A Well-Curated Menu With Cuisines From Across The Globe!
Gandhi Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Janardhan
Hotel Janardhan: Have Your Fill Of Sagoo Masala Dosas and Hot Jamuns Here
Gandhi Nagar
Casual Dining
The London Curry House - The Royale Senate
Shiv Sagar Has A Fine Dining Restaurant In The Heart Of The City. Yes, It's Vegetarian
Gandhi Nagar
Casual Dining
The Kabab Studio - Goldfinch Hotel
Grilled Treats And A Bountiful Buffet At The Kabab Studio
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
SV Tiffin Room
A Hidden Gem For Fantastic Breakfast In South Bangalore
Nagarathpete
Casual Dining
Sea Rock
Seafood Lovers, Try Pomfret Masala, Prawn Ghee Roast & More At Sea Rock
Seshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
Richie Rich
Richie Rich For Its Fluffy As A Cloud Softies, Thick Milkshakes And Old School Vibes
Sheshadripuram
Street Food
Modern Sandwich Stall
Don't Get Confused: This Stall Does A Variety Of Delish Bombay Sandwiches
Nagarathpete
Street Food
Bombay Special Vada Pav
Missing Mumbai? This Cart In Chickpet Serves Up Traditional Vada Pav And Kacchi Dabelis
Nagarathpete
Dessert Parlours
Corner House Ice Cream
Indulge In Death By Chocolate At This Dessert Parlour
Sheshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Umesh Dosa Point
Umesh Dosa Point In Seshadripuram Serves The Tastiest South Indian Delicacies In Town
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments
#GoHereEatThis: Pudi Masala Dosa At Lakshmi Nataraj Refreshments
Nagarathpete
Juice & Milkshake Shops
HOPCOMS
Get The {Fresh} Juice At The HOPCOMs Stall In Cubbon Park For Just INR 10
Nagarathpete
Casual Dining
The Green Path - Forgotten Food
Eat Healthy And Organic At This Vegetarian Restaurant In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Lakshmi Juice Centre
Yum Chocolate Milkshake At This Small Shack
Sheshadripuram
