Malleswaram
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Malleswaram
Swad Anusaar
A Paradise For All Vegetarians Out There!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Antarastriya
Your One-Stop For All Sorts Of Street Food!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Egg Maniac
For The Love Of Eggs, Here Is Where Eggiterians Can Crack For Delicious Food
Malleswaram
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Eat Raja
Head To Eat Raja, A Pocket-Friendly & Organic Juice Shop In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Cafes
Cafes
Stevie's
Head Over To This Place For Red Bull Mocktails & Insane Burgers
Malleswaram
Cafes
Cafes
TLP Cafe
A Small Cosy Cafe Which Serves Fresh Coffee Ready To Be Devoured
Malleswaram
Street Food
Street Food
Sri Kanika Upahar
Fill Your Tummy With Home Made Meals For INR 30, At This Shop In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Jigarthanda
Keep Cool This Summer With Jigarthanda From This Cafe In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Bakeries
Bakeries
Jain Bakes
Stay Healthy, Wealthy And Wise With Snacks From This Jain Bakery In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Cafes
Cafes
The World Cafe
Check Out Their Weekend Menu For Those Late Night Cravings!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dhadoom
Rainbow Mac & Cheese Sandwiches To Pav Bhajji Poutine: This Joint Is Dishing Out Unicorn Snacks
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
New Fishland
Fish Thali For INR 250 Or Prawn Sukka For INR 150: This Is Budget Seafood Paradise
Malleswaram
Cafes
Cafes
Clean Slate Cafe
Quaint Cafe With Great Food!
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sindh Kitchen - Bloom Boutique Hotel
Sindh Kitchen
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
BISKA - Filter Kaapi & More
This Cute Little Malleswaram Kiosk Is Doling Out Hot Filter Kaapi, Cinnamon Muffins & Cookies
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Green Path - Forgotten Food
Eat Healthy And Organic At This Vegetarian Restaurant In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Cinnabon & Auntie Anne's
Head To Cinnabon & Auntie Anne's For Buttery Rolls And Pretzels
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Raghavendra Stores
This Hole-In-The Wall, Malleswaram Eatery Is Famed For Its Fluffy Idlis And Crunchy Vadas
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Shuchi Ruchi
Vegetarian Indian Chinese Food At Shuchi Ruchi Is Tops
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gopika - New Krishna Bhavan
Green Masala Idlis And Open Butter Masala Dosas At The Iconic New Krishna Bhavan In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
