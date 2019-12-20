Malleswaram

Casual Dining
image - Swad Anusaar
Casual Dining

Swad Anusaar

A Paradise For All Vegetarians Out There!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Antarastriya
Fast Food Restaurants

Antarastriya

Your One-Stop For All Sorts Of Street Food!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Egg Maniac
Fast Food Restaurants

Egg Maniac

For The Love Of Eggs, Here Is Where Eggiterians Can Crack For Delicious Food
Malleswaram
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Eat Raja
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Eat Raja

Head To Eat Raja, A Pocket-Friendly & Organic Juice Shop In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Cafes
image - Stevie's
Cafes

Stevie's

Head Over To This Place For Red Bull Mocktails & Insane Burgers
Malleswaram
Cafes
image - TLP Cafe
Cafes

TLP Cafe

A Small Cosy Cafe Which Serves Fresh Coffee Ready To Be Devoured
Malleswaram
Street Food
image - Sri Kanika Upahar
Street Food

Sri Kanika Upahar

Fill Your Tummy With Home Made Meals For INR 30, At This Shop In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Jigarthanda
Fast Food Restaurants

Jigarthanda

Keep Cool This Summer With Jigarthanda From This Cafe In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Bakeries
image - Jain Bakes
Bakeries

Jain Bakes

Stay Healthy, Wealthy And Wise With Snacks From This Jain Bakery In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Cafes
image - The World Cafe
Cafes

The World Cafe

Check Out Their Weekend Menu For Those Late Night Cravings!
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dhadoom
Fast Food Restaurants

Dhadoom

Rainbow Mac & Cheese Sandwiches To Pav Bhajji Poutine: This Joint Is Dishing Out Unicorn Snacks
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
image - New Fishland
Casual Dining

New Fishland

Fish Thali For INR 250 Or Prawn Sukka For INR 150: This Is Budget Seafood Paradise
Malleswaram
Cafes
image - Clean Slate Cafe
Cafes

Clean Slate Cafe

Quaint Cafe With Great Food!
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
image - Sindh Kitchen - Bloom Boutique Hotel
Casual Dining

Sindh Kitchen - Bloom Boutique Hotel

Sindh Kitchen
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - BISKA - Filter Kaapi & More
Fast Food Restaurants

BISKA - Filter Kaapi & More

This Cute Little Malleswaram Kiosk Is Doling Out Hot Filter Kaapi, Cinnamon Muffins & Cookies
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
image - The Green Path - Forgotten Food
Casual Dining

The Green Path - Forgotten Food

Eat Healthy And Organic At This Vegetarian Restaurant In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
Dessert Parlours
image - Cinnabon & Auntie Anne's
Dessert Parlours

Cinnabon & Auntie Anne's

Head To Cinnabon & Auntie Anne's For Buttery Rolls And Pretzels
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Raghavendra Stores
Fast Food Restaurants

Raghavendra Stores

This Hole-In-The Wall, Malleswaram Eatery Is Famed For Its Fluffy Idlis And Crunchy Vadas
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shuchi Ruchi
Fast Food Restaurants

Shuchi Ruchi

Vegetarian Indian Chinese Food At Shuchi Ruchi Is Tops
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
image - Gopika - New Krishna Bhavan
Casual Dining

Gopika - New Krishna Bhavan

Green Masala Idlis And Open Butter Masala Dosas At The Iconic New Krishna Bhavan In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
