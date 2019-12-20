Malleswaram

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Malleswaram

Department Stores
image - Herbal Strategi
Department Stores

Herbal Strategi

Turn Even Your Home Vegan With Cleaning Products From Here
Malleswaram
Boutiques
image - Anivartee
Boutiques

Anivartee

Stock Up On Silk Sarees From This Home Boutique In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Boutiques
image - Ayva Design Studio
Boutiques

Ayva Design Studio

Channel Your Inner Desi Girl With Custom Bridal Wear From Here
Malleswaram
Boutiques
image - Maple Boutique
Boutiques

Maple Boutique

Bring Vintage Fashion Back Into Style With This Designer Boutique In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
image - Desi Angadi
Clothing Stores

Desi Angadi

This Brand Promotes Hand Crafted Products Which Are Eco-Friendly!
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
image - Khadi Nation
Clothing Stores

Khadi Nation

Make Our Nation's Father Happy By Shopping Khadi At This Malleshwaram Store
Malleswaram
Gift Shops
image - Wedtree
Gift Shops

Wedtree

Gift Your Guest The Perfect Festive Favour From This Mallershwaram Store
Malleswaram
Gift Shops
image - Presto Gifts
Gift Shops

Presto Gifts

Get Your Crush To Bee Your Honey With Personalised Gifts From This Mantri Square Mall Store
Malleswaram
Gardening Stores
image - Doorplants
Gardening Stores

Doorplants

Head To This Store In Malleshwaram For All Your Green Needs!
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
image - Divyashree Handlooms
Clothing Stores

Divyashree Handlooms

Never Too Late To Say Saree At This Karnataka Handlooms Store In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
image - Rene
Clothing Stores

Rene

Men, Head To This Store In Mantri Mall To Achieve #OOTD Goals!
Malleswaram
Boutiques
image - Swathi's Boutique
Boutiques

Swathi's Boutique

Cut From The Same Cloth: Get Matching Ethnic Outfits From This Boutique
Malleswaram
Department Stores
image - Tynimo
Department Stores

Tynimo

Rubber Dumbbells, Cutesy Clips & Adorable Stationery: There’s Another Japanese-Style Store In Town
Malleswaram
Bath & Body Stores
image - Inatur
Bath & Body Stores

Inatur

Oils, Creams, And Sprays For Top To Toe Care From This Ayurvedic Brand
Malleswaram
Gardening Stores
image - Ananas Studio
Gardening Stores

Ananas Studio

This Company Will Deck Up Your Space With All The Right Kind Of Greens
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
image - Addrezz
Clothing Stores

Addrezz

Get Diesel, Tommy Hilfiger And Gucci Clothing At This Store Starting At INR 650
Malleswaram
Clothing Stores
image - Aarya
Clothing Stores

Aarya

Sherwanis To Three Piece Suits, Let The Boys Steal The Show With Outfits From This Store
Malleswaram
Accessories
image - All Things Sundar
Accessories

All Things Sundar

Want Artsy Bags And Mini Accessories? This Sundar Store Has It All
Malleswaram
Cosmetics Stores
image - Innisfree
Cosmetics Stores

Innisfree

Get One Step Closer To Flawless Korean Skin With Products From This Brand
Malleswaram
Stationery Stores
image - Party Mania
Stationery Stores

Party Mania

Great Gatsby Or Avengers: This Party Store Will Have You Covered No Matter What The Theme
Malleswaram
