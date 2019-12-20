Maruthi Sevanagar

Handicrafts Stores
image - Natsy By Design
Handicrafts Stores

Natsy By Design

Khadi, Off-Beat Jewellery And Bags: Shop All Things Handcrafted At This Store
Maruthi Sevanagar
Jewellery Shops
image - Masmara
Jewellery Shops

Masmara

Earthy, Handmade, And Kitschy: This Store In Indiranagar Will Wow You With Their Eclectic Products
Maruthi Sevanagar
Gardening Stores
image - Treemendous.in
Gardening Stores

Treemendous.in

Fill Your Home With Lively Indoor Plants And Colourful Ceramic Pots From This Garden Store
Bengaluru
Clothing Stores
image - Cotton Expo
Clothing Stores

Cotton Expo

The Cotton Expo In Banaswadi Is Where You Can Score Good Clothes At Throwaway Prices
Banaswadi
Department Stores
image - 12/2 Lifestyle Store
Department Stores

12/2 Lifestyle Store

Handmade Soaps To Organic Clothes: This Store Showcases Eco-Friendly Products
Cooke Town
Home Décor Stores
image - Palm Length
Home Décor Stores

Palm Length

Don't Be Afraid To Get Personal With Your Decor As This Brand Makes Customisable Lamps And Wall Art
Banaswadi
Bath & Body Stores
image - The Bubble Studio
Bath & Body Stores

The Bubble Studio

This Organic & Handmade Bath And Body Care Brand Will Leave You Glowing!
Cooke Town
Book Stores
image - Lightroom Bookstore
Book Stores

Lightroom Bookstore

This Adorable Kiddies Bookstore Is Now Opening A Pre-Loved Book Shop For Kids & Adults
Cooke Town
Stationery Stores
image - Back To Basics
Stationery Stores

Back To Basics

Get Back To Basics With This Stationery Brand That Celebrates Everyday Life
Cox Town
Boutiques
image - Little Stitches
Boutiques

Little Stitches

This Boutique In Frazer Town Makes Adorable Hand Embroidered And Smocked Dresses For Little Girls
Frazer town
Home Décor Stores
image - Sai Handlooms
Home Décor Stores

Sai Handlooms

Sai Handlooms Will Satisfy The Rug Addict In You Within A Budget
Kammanahalli
Gift Shops
image - Windchimes
Gift Shops

Windchimes

Windchimes, Planters And Hammocks: Head To This Store For A Dose Of Cute
Cooke Town
Shoe Stores
image - Risali Fashion Leather Shoes
Shoe Stores

Risali Fashion Leather Shoes

Cole Haan, Nunn Bush And Stacy Adams At Half Price At This Export Surplus Shop In Kammanahalli
Kammanahalli
Clothing Stores
image - Brand Club
Clothing Stores

Brand Club

Boys, Stock Up On Hummel And Ed Hardy Merch At This Kammanahalli Export Surplus Store
Kammanahalli
Shoe Stores
image - Leather Forum
Shoe Stores

Leather Forum

Men, This Kammanahalli Store Sells Leather Shoes & Custom Accessories, Starting At INR 650
Kammanahalli
Handloom
image - Blooming Looms
Handloom

Blooming Looms

The Sarees At This Handloom Heaven In Kammanahalli Begin At Just INR 700
Kammanahalli
Home Décor Stores
image - Shivanaa Decor
Home Décor Stores

Shivanaa Decor

Swarovski Jars, & Vintage Décor: This Store Is All You Need To Gift Like A Pro
Kammanahalli
Shoe Stores
image - IRich
Shoe Stores

IRich

This Kammanahalli Store Stocks Stylish Leather Shoes And Jackets Starting At INR 1,000
Kammanahalli
Boutiques
image - Rui Boutique
Boutiques

Rui Boutique

This Boutique In Richards Town Is A Hidden Gem For Cotton Outfits And Dressy Ethnic Wear
Richards Town
Boutiques
image - Kala Kutir
Boutiques

Kala Kutir

Kalamkari Kurtas And Kantha Stitch Sarees: This Kammanahalli Boutique Creates Ethnic Looks For The Ladies
Kammanahalli
Clothing Stores
image - Adidas
Clothing Stores

Adidas

Kammanahalli Peeps, Get All-Year Discounts On Messi's Boots, Club Jerseys And Gym Wear At This Factory Outlet
Kammanahalli
Book Stores
image - Mecca Book House
Book Stores

Mecca Book House

This Iconic, Frazer Town Book Store Is Shutting Shop & They Are Clearing Stock At Throwaway Prices
Frazer town
