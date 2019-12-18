MG Road

Food Trucks
image - Le Chaat Factory
Food Trucks

Le Chaat Factory

Drop By This Small Fusion Cafe Along With Mind Blowing Sweet Shop
MG Road
Cafes
image - Fabcafe
Cafes

Fabcafe

On A Diet? Fab Cafe Is All About Healthy Meals!
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Chianti
Casual Dining

Chianti

For Your Next Date: All Heart Eyes To This Stunning Cafe!
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Yauatcha
Casual Dining

Yauatcha

Yauatcha Terrace For Killer Cocktails And A Breezy, Romantic Location
Ulsoor
Street Food
image - Mr. Danush
Street Food

Mr. Danush

We Have Found Our 2 AM Bestie And He Serves Bread Omelette, Boost And Badam Milk
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Fine Dining
image - Szechwan Court - The Oberoi
Fine Dining

Szechwan Court - The Oberoi

Celebrate The Legacy Of Szechwan Court With Standout Dishes From Over The Years
Sivanchetti Gardens
Cafes
image - Cafe Felix
Cafes

Cafe Felix

Birthday Cake Shake, Cookie Dough, And Quinoa Burgers: The CBD Just Got An All New Cafe
Ulsoor
Fine Dining
image - Monsoon - The Park Bangalore
Fine Dining

Monsoon - The Park Bangalore

Enjoy Food Utsav BOGO At Monsoon - The Park Bangalore
Ashok Nagar
Fine Dining
image - Italia - The Park
Fine Dining

Italia - The Park

This Restaurant Serves Farm-To-Fork Italian Dishes You Cannot Resist
Sivanchetti Gardens
Fine Dining
image - Aqua - The Park
Fine Dining

Aqua - The Park

This Bar With A Pool Probably Has The Best Unlimited Alcohol Deal We've Ever Drank To
Sivanchetti Gardens
Fine Dining
image - Polo Club - The Oberoi
Fine Dining

Polo Club - The Oberoi

Say Ola to Polo Club's Version of New Orleans Cocktails
MG Road
Casual Dining
image - Dindigul Thalappakatti
Casual Dining

Dindigul Thalappakatti

Dindigul Thalappakatti Biryani- Always Better Than The Rest!
Ashok Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Raw Pressery
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Raw Pressery

Cold-Pressed Juices from Raw Pressery are Here
MG Road
Fine Dining
image - Lido
Fine Dining

Lido

This Romantic Restaurant Will Keep You Happy From 6.30AM To 2.30AM
Ulsoor
Food Courts
image - The Bangalore Street Club
Food Courts

The Bangalore Street Club

Newly Launched Bangalore Street Club For Food, Drinks & Much More!
Ulsoor
Coffee Shop
image - Marzipan Cafe & Bakery
Coffee Shop

Marzipan Cafe & Bakery

Mousakka And Feta Pies, From Greece With Love, At Marzipan Cafe And Bakery
Ulsoor
Bakeries
image - The Brekkie Shop
Bakeries

The Brekkie Shop

Smoothies And Toasties: This Cafe At The Trinity Metro Station Is Perfect To Grab A Bite On The Go
Ashok Nagar
Casual Dining
image - The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Bangalore
Casual Dining

The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Bangalore

Move Beyond Masala Dosa & Try Duck Meat Fillet Millet Dosa Here
Ulsoor
Casual Dining
image - The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore
Casual Dining

The Bengaluru Brasserie - Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Top Class Ambience & An Exclusive New Menu At The Bengaluru Brassiere
Ulsoor
Cafes
image - Chai Point
Cafes

Chai Point

#GoHereEatThis: Banana Cake At Chai Point
Ashok Nagar
Coffee Shop
image - Cafe Kaara
Coffee Shop

Cafe Kaara

Coffee, Cheesecake, Pizza With A Side Of Banter & Shopping At This Adorable Ulsoor Cafe
Ulsoor
