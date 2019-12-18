MG Road

Home Décor Stores
image - Living Spaces
Home Décor Stores

Living Spaces

This Furniture Store Is Perfect For All You Bed Bugs!
MG Road
Clothing Stores
image - Big Kids Kemp
Clothing Stores

Big Kids Kemp

Cafes To Shops: The Kids Kemp Building On MG Road Is Getting A Major Redo
Ashok Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - The Vintage Feel
Home Décor Stores

The Vintage Feel

Give Your Space A Hogwarts-Style Makeover With This Brand's Vintage Decor
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - Fabindia Experience Center
Clothing Stores

Fabindia Experience Center

Sign Up For Doodling Workshop With Fabindia!
Ashok Nagar
Accessories
image - Nammur
Accessories

Nammur

Get Merch With Bengaluru's Cool Logo Plus Other India-Centric Stuff At This Curio Store
Ulsoor
Bath & Body Stores
image - Ava Store
Bath & Body Stores

Ava Store

Everything In This Store Is Organic And The Flavours Lovely Enough To Eat
Ulsoor
Cosmetics Stores
image - Kama Ayurveda
Cosmetics Stores

Kama Ayurveda

Kama Ayurveda’s Organic Essentials for Beauty, Bath and More
Halasuru
Accessories
image - Jivaana
Accessories

Jivaana

#LBBPicks: 5 Ethnic Pairs Of Footwear That Are Wardrobe Essentials This Season
Ulsoor
Home Décor Stores
image - Vangoghs Picture Frames & Furniture Gallery
Home Décor Stores

Vangoghs Picture Frames & Furniture Gallery

Redecorate Your Home With Photo Frames, Art And Furniture From This Store
Jogupalya
Boutiques
image - Toranum Boutique
Boutiques

Toranum Boutique

Thoranum Boutique For Unique Designs, Customised Fits And Ethnic Wear
Halasuru
Accessories
image - Mahadev Kangan Store
Accessories

Mahadev Kangan Store

Glass, Lac, and Metal: Stock Up On Bangles From This Store In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
Handicrafts Stores
image - Central Cottage Industries Emporium
Handicrafts Stores

Central Cottage Industries Emporium

Colourful Dhurries And Embroidered Stools: This Cottage Emporium On MG Road Is King
Ashok Nagar
Boutiques
image - Ravina's Boutique
Boutiques

Ravina's Boutique

Tunics, Kurtis And Anarkalis: This Ulsoor Boutique Has Gorgeous Occasion Wear Starting At INR 800
Ulsoor
Home Décor Stores
image - Mulberry Home Decor
Home Décor Stores

Mulberry Home Decor

Sheesham Wood Beds To Vintage Baskets, Score It All From Decor Label Mulberry
Ulsoor
Home Décor Stores
image - Butterfly Wings
Home Décor Stores

Butterfly Wings

From Pink Cane Baskets To Pretty Glass Lanterns, Butterfly Wings Decor Store Is A Pinterest-y Dream
Ulsoor
Boutiques
image - The Verandah Clothing
Boutiques

The Verandah Clothing

This Multi-Designer Boutique In Ulsoor Is A Great Find For Handwoven Clothing
Halasuru
Boutiques
image - The Bridal Boutique
Boutiques

The Bridal Boutique

Walk Down The Aisle With Dreamy Wedding Dresses From This Boutique
Ulsoor
Home Décor Stores
image - Spring Rhythm
Home Décor Stores

Spring Rhythm

Give Home A Makeover With The Summery Block Prints From This Home Textile Label
Ashok Nagar
Accessories
image - Shringar Costumes
Accessories

Shringar Costumes

Add Some Bling To Your Outfits With Tassels And Laces From This Store
Ulsoor
Clothing Stores
image - Varmatex
Clothing Stores

Varmatex

Sunshine Kurtas And Jazzy Fabric: All For Just INR 350 At This Store
Domlur
Toy Stores
image - Studio Vault
Toy Stores

Studio Vault

Batman And Friends Reside Right Inside This Garage Store In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
