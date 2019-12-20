Nagawara

Accessories
image - Galleria Di Lux
Accessories

Galleria Di Lux

Find Affordable Splendour At This Luxury Shop In Elements Mall
Nagawara
Cosmetics Stores
image - MYOP - Make Your Own Perfume
Cosmetics Stores

MYOP - Make Your Own Perfume

Make Your Own Perfume With This Store In Elements Mall
Nagawara
Boutiques
image - Movi
Boutiques

Movi

Head To This Ethnic Store In Elements Mall For Some Retail Therapy!
Nagawara
Handicrafts Stores
image - Khadi Bhandar
Handicrafts Stores

Khadi Bhandar

Add Elegance To Your Home With These Cultural Artefacts From Khadi Bhandar
Nagawara
Clothing Stores
image - Campus Sutra
Clothing Stores

Campus Sutra

India’s Second Favorite Sutra Is Here, And You Don’t Want To Miss Out On It
Nagawara
Home Décor Stores
image - OMG Arena
Home Décor Stores

OMG Arena

Succulents In Shoes Or Air Plants In Giraffe: You'll Want To Get This Brand's Quirky Planters
Nagawara
Furniture Stores
image - Urban Habits
Furniture Stores

Urban Habits

High Back, Wing Chairs And Comfy Recliners: This Local Brand Custom Makes The Coolest Chairs
HBR layout
Gardening Stores
image - Pots & Spades
Gardening Stores

Pots & Spades

Owl Planters And Custom Terrariums: We're Rooting For This Cute Garden Store
HBR layout
Gardening Stores
image - Green Essence
Gardening Stores

Green Essence

Brighten Up Your Home And Create A Garden With This Brand's Garden Accessories
Kalyan nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Alpha Designer Cane
Home Décor Stores

Alpha Designer Cane

This Cane Furniture Studio On Hennur Cross Is Wowing Us With Its Cute Tables & Bar Stools
Hennur
Boutiques
image - Gene Bridal Boutique
Boutiques

Gene Bridal Boutique

Shop For Beautiful Bridal Gowns Or Rent Them From This Boutique In RT Nagar
Hebbal
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Music Lane
Musical Instrument Stores

Music Lane

This Music Store In HBR Layout Lets You Jam Here With Your Friends!
HBR layout
Boutiques
image - Laila's Fashion & Living
Boutiques

Laila's Fashion & Living

Recycle Mum’s Old Sarees And Turn It Into A Gorgeous Lehenga At This Kalyan Nagar Boutique
Kalyan nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Natural Living
Home Décor Stores

Natural Living

Rosewood Sofas To Cycle Lamps: This Furniture Store Does Both Classic & Quirky
Kalyan nagar
Accessories
image - The Accessories
Accessories

The Accessories

Guys! Pick Up Your Daily, Fashion Accessories From This Budget-Friendly Store In Kammanahalli
Kalyan nagar
Clothing Stores
image - FBB
Clothing Stores

FBB

Revamp Your Wardrobe With Stylish Clothes & Accessories From This Store
Kalyan nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Angrez Fashion
Clothing Stores

Angrez Fashion

Vero Moda For INR 350 And Tommy Hilfiger For 450 At This Export Surplus Shop In Kammanahalli
Kalyan nagar
Clothing Stores
image - The Fairytale Bridal Boutique
Clothing Stores

The Fairytale Bridal Boutique

Customise Or Rent Your Wedding Gown At This Fairytale Boutique In Kammanahalli
Kalyan nagar
Clothing Stores
image - VR Fashions
Clothing Stores

VR Fashions

Vero Moda And Papaya: This Export Surplus Store Stocks Trendy Designs Beginning At Just INR 250
Kammanahalli
Gardening Stores
image - Pretty Patio
Gardening Stores

Pretty Patio

This Brand Is Behind Koramangala Social's Urban Jungle & They Supply Greens To Homes Too
Thanisandra
Home Décor Stores
image - Jar Of Hearts
Home Décor Stores

Jar Of Hearts

Owl Print Curtains & Channapatna Jars At This Charming Nook In Kalyan Nagar, Beginning At INR 75
Kalyan nagar
Shoe Stores
image - Fashion Land
Shoe Stores

Fashion Land

Boys & Girls! Your Next Pair Of Stylish Boots Has To Come From This Shop In Kammanahalli
Kammanahalli
Clothing Stores
image - Urban Monkeys
Clothing Stores

Urban Monkeys

H&M At INR 599, Zara at 799: This Export Surplus Store In Kalyan Nagar Is A Shopper’s Paradise
Kalyan nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Gemklip
Home Décor Stores

Gemklip

DIY Wallets & Sharpeners To Peel Carrots: This Store’s Products Will Brighten Up Your Home
Kalyan nagar
Cosmetics Stores
image - Wellness Cosmetics
Cosmetics Stores

Wellness Cosmetics

Schwarzkopf & Victoria's Secret: Haircare & Body Lotions At This Store Come At Wholesale Prices
Kalyan nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Mirai
Clothing Stores

Mirai

This New Kalyan Nagar Store Sources Gorgeous Chanderi And Cotton Suit Sets For Your Desi Wardrobe
Kalyan nagar
