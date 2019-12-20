Explore
Narayanapura
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Narayanapura
Hidden Gem
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Food Courts
Food Trucks
Delivery Services
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Taawoon Restaurant
Coco Chicken And Delish Seafood, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money
Narayanapura
Cafes
Cafes
Chai 3:16
Chai 3:16 Is Where You Decide The Price Of The Tea, And Get Life Advice For Free
Narayanapura
Cafes
Cafes
The Daily Bean
Head To This Cafe For A Salted Caramel Mocha Cappuccino That You Will Not Forget
Hennur
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Koel's Pizzeria
Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Cafes
Cafes
Hill Station Cafe
Cookies, Shakes And That Perfect Date: Hillstation Cafe Is Your Bae
Hennur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Yellow Tree
The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Turanj
This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ghiza
Khosh Mazaa Shami & Nalli Nihari: This Paktoon Family Hosts Special Lunches At Their Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Charu Ki Tapri
Craving Home Food? Check Out This Cool Street Cafe Near Hegde Nagar
Bengaluru
Cafes
Cafes
Mud Cafe
Experience The Farm To Fork Feast At This Healthy Cafe In Hennur
Food Courts
Food Courts
Cold Smith Ice Creams
All You Dessert Lovers Head To Cold Smith For Your Ice Cream Cravings
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Coldsmith Ice Cream
I Scream You Scream Ice Scream
Nagawara
Cafes
Cafes
Tea Break
Rainy Day Plans: Indulge In Chai & Maggi At This New Cafe
Nagawara
Cafes
Cafes
Trapeze
You've Got To Check Out This Cafe In Hennur That Is Made From Shipping Containers
Hennur
Food Courts
Food Courts
Aaha Andhra
Biryani Freaks! Head To This Andhra Restaurant For A Whopping 16 Varieties Of The Dish
Nagawara
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Khatta Meetha Teekha
KMT In Bangalore Serves The Best Dilli Ka Chaats
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Cool Cafe
The City's First Korean Bingsu Dessert Cafe Is Now At Manyata Tech Park
Nagawara
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
The Milkshake Theory
Green Apple To Red Velvet Shakes Served In Glass Bulbs: You'll Love This New Milkshake Kiosk
HBR layout
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Zamindars Biryani Durbar
Drop By This Place For Some Delicious Biryanis!
Nagawara
Cafes
Cafes
Snoopy Paws Cafe
Make Your Day Special With Some Furry Love At This Adorable Dog Cafe
Kannuru
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kothanur Kitchen 2.0
Refrigeration Less & More Of Firewood Cooking To Experience Rustic Flavours, Drop By Now!
Horamavu
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Jethro's
Nice Buns: This Restaurant In Hennur Sells Some Of The Best Burgers In The City!
Kalyan nagar
