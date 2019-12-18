Old Madras Road

Food Stores
image - Ainmane
Ainmane

Travel To Kodagu's Plantations With This Brand's Range of Coffees, Snacks, And Condiments
Maruthi Sevanagar
Community Groups
image - Ima Recreations
Ima Recreations

Go Back To Basics And Learn To Play The Games Of Old With This Community
Indira Nagar
Handicrafts Stores
image - Natsy By Design
Natsy By Design

Khadi, Off-Beat Jewellery And Bags: Shop All Things Handcrafted At This Store
Maruthi Sevanagar
Jewellery Shops
image - Masmara
Masmara

Earthy, Handmade, And Kitschy: This Store In Indiranagar Will Wow You With Their Eclectic Products
Maruthi Sevanagar
Cafes
image - Monet's Bistro
Monet's Bistro

For Baked Potato Skins, Cosy Vibes And Date Nights, Hit Up This Cutesy Cafe In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Cafes
image - YoMama!!
YoMama!!

Head To YoMama!! In Indiranagar To Load Up On Burgers, Steaks, Waffles And Thick Shakes
Thippasandra
Government Offices
image - New Government Electric Factory
New Government Electric Factory

#LBBPhotoStory: Buy Furniture By The Kilo At The Now Defunct NGEF Factory
Kasturi Nagar
Cafes
image - Brik Oven
Brik Oven

Pizzas, Shakes, Waffles And The Chefs: Brik Oven Is Now Open In Indiranagar!
Indira Nagar
Schools & Colleges
image - Kara4Kids
Kara4Kids

Confused About Your Toddler's Schooling? Fret No More, Check Out This Preschool and Day Care Which Meets Your Checklist
Indira Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Olie
Olie

Give Your Baby The Cutest Nursery With Adorbale Merch At This Delhi Brand's Pop-Up At Olie
Indira Nagar
Furniture Stores
image - Magari
Magari

Miles Of Upholstery, Retro Furniture And Vintage Radios At This Cool Store In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Book Stores
image - Sapna Book House
Sapna Book House

Head To This Iconic Bookstore For Not Just Books But Also Stationery, Gifts And More
Indira Nagar
Cafes
image - Crisp Cafe
Crisp Cafe

Red Velvet Pancakes To Cake Shakes: This Indiranagar's Cafe Does All-Day Breakfast Too
Indira Nagar
Medical Facilities
image - Srikam Wellness
Srikam Wellness

Bowls That Sing To Relax Within: This Wellness Centre Practices Sound Healing
Indira Nagar
Yoga Studios
image - Dhyaana School Of Wellbeing & Health Cafe
Dhyaana School Of Wellbeing & Health Cafe

Millet Dosas & Buddha Bowls: This Indiranagar Cafe Is Doing Delicious With A Dose Of Healthy
Kalyan nagar
Bars
image - Inntense Restrobar
Inntense Restrobar

Buckle Up For This Cool Rooftop Club For A Lit Night
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Bhavna Chhabria
Bhavna Chhabria

Want A Nice Party Dress? This Indiranagar Boutique Will Do One Starting At INR 1,600
Indira Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - Milano Ice Cream
Milano Ice Cream

This Indiranagar Parlour Does Irish Whiskey Creme & Even Kinder Joy Flavoured Gelato
Indira Nagar
Coffee Shop
image - Third Wave Coffee Roasters
Third Wave Coffee Roasters

Indiranagar Folks, This Is Where You Should Get Your Caffeine Kick From
Indira Nagar
Bars
image - Tom Yum Thai
Tom Yum Thai

Head To This Thai Restaurant For Superb Tom Yum And A Rooftop View Of Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
