Old Madras Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Old Madras Road
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Food Stores
Ainmane
Travel To Kodagu's Plantations With This Brand's Range of Coffees, Snacks, And Condiments
Maruthi Sevanagar
Community Groups
Ima Recreations
Go Back To Basics And Learn To Play The Games Of Old With This Community
Indira Nagar
Handicrafts Stores
Natsy By Design
Khadi, Off-Beat Jewellery And Bags: Shop All Things Handcrafted At This Store
Maruthi Sevanagar
Jewellery Shops
Masmara
Earthy, Handmade, And Kitschy: This Store In Indiranagar Will Wow You With Their Eclectic Products
Maruthi Sevanagar
Cafes
Monet's Bistro
For Baked Potato Skins, Cosy Vibes And Date Nights, Hit Up This Cutesy Cafe In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Cafes
YoMama!!
Head To YoMama!! In Indiranagar To Load Up On Burgers, Steaks, Waffles And Thick Shakes
Thippasandra
Government Offices
New Government Electric Factory
#LBBPhotoStory: Buy Furniture By The Kilo At The Now Defunct NGEF Factory
Kasturi Nagar
Cafes
Brik Oven
Pizzas, Shakes, Waffles And The Chefs: Brik Oven Is Now Open In Indiranagar!
Indira Nagar
Schools & Colleges
Kara4Kids
Confused About Your Toddler's Schooling? Fret No More, Check Out This Preschool and Day Care Which Meets Your Checklist
Indira Nagar
Home Décor Stores
Olie
Give Your Baby The Cutest Nursery With Adorbale Merch At This Delhi Brand's Pop-Up At Olie
Indira Nagar
Furniture Stores
Magari
Miles Of Upholstery, Retro Furniture And Vintage Radios At This Cool Store In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
Book Stores
Sapna Book House
Head To This Iconic Bookstore For Not Just Books But Also Stationery, Gifts And More
Indira Nagar
Cafes
Crisp Cafe
Red Velvet Pancakes To Cake Shakes: This Indiranagar's Cafe Does All-Day Breakfast Too
Indira Nagar
Medical Facilities
Srikam Wellness
Bowls That Sing To Relax Within: This Wellness Centre Practices Sound Healing
Indira Nagar
Yoga Studios
Dhyaana School Of Wellbeing & Health Cafe
Millet Dosas & Buddha Bowls: This Indiranagar Cafe Is Doing Delicious With A Dose Of Healthy
Kalyan nagar
Bars
Inntense Restrobar
Buckle Up For This Cool Rooftop Club For A Lit Night
Indira Nagar
Clothing Stores
Bhavna Chhabria
Want A Nice Party Dress? This Indiranagar Boutique Will Do One Starting At INR 1,600
Indira Nagar
Dessert Parlours
Milano Ice Cream
This Indiranagar Parlour Does Irish Whiskey Creme & Even Kinder Joy Flavoured Gelato
Indira Nagar
Coffee Shop
Third Wave Coffee Roasters
Indiranagar Folks, This Is Where You Should Get Your Caffeine Kick From
Indira Nagar
Bars
Tom Yum Thai
Head To This Thai Restaurant For Superb Tom Yum And A Rooftop View Of Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
