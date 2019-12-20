Pulikeshi Nagar

Movie Theatres
Everest Theatre
Movie Theatres

Everest Theatre

Chops, Kebabs, And Sheekh: Beef Up At This Roadside Cart In Frazer Town
Pulikeshi Nagar
Art Galleries
Apaulogy Gallery
Art Galleries

Apaulogy Gallery

Go Back In Time To Bangalore Of The 70s Thanks To This Artist
Richards Town
Libraries
Caro Library
Libraries

Caro Library

Book Your Time And Bond With Yourself At This Library In Cooke Town
Cooke Town
Art Galleries
Studio Olive
Art Galleries

Studio Olive

From A Gallery To Classes, Studio Olive Brings Together All Things Art
Ulsoor
Cultural Centres
Alliance Francaise De Bangalore
Cultural Centres

Alliance Francaise De Bangalore

Learn The Language Of Love And Then Some! Where To Be Culture Vulture In the City
Vasanth Nagar
Libraries
Eloor Libraries
Libraries

Eloor Libraries

Enid Blyton, Ayn Rand Or Grisham: Head Over To One Of Bangalore's Oldest Lending Libraries
Shivaji Nagar
Monument
Bangalore Palace
Monument

Bangalore Palace

Gawk At Grand Chandeliers, Fountains And Stained Glass Windows At The City Palace
Jayamahal Road
Art Galleries
Rangoli Metro Art Centre
Art Galleries

Rangoli Metro Art Centre

Celebrate Your Friendship With A Selfie At This Art Installation Called Friendship Point
Shivaji Nagar
Museums
Kempegowda Museum
Museums

Kempegowda Museum

Visit Kempegowda Museum & Learn About The Founder Of The City
Ashok Nagar
Art Galleries
National Gallery Of Modern Art
Art Galleries

National Gallery Of Modern Art

Take A Visual Trip Through Over 500 Pieces Of Modern Indian Art At NGMA Bangalore
Vasanth Nagar
Museums
Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum
Museums

Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum

Steam Engines, DIY Experiments, And 3D Shows: The City's Tech Museum Will Thrill The Nerd In You
Kasturba Road
Libraries
British Council
Libraries

British Council

Help Your Child In Learning New Skills With The British Council Holiday Camp
Ashok Nagar
Museums
Government Museum
Museums

Government Museum

Gawk At Relics, Old-World Paintings And Sculptures At The Government Museum
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Art Galleries
Venkatappa Art Gallery
Art Galleries

Venkatappa Art Gallery

The Venkatappa Art Gallery Is A Treat For All Art Buffs In The City
Kasturba Road
Libraries
State Central Library
Libraries

State Central Library

Over A Century Old, The State Central Library Is Still An Iconic Spot For City Bibliophiles
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Art Galleries
Mahua - The Art Gallery
Art Galleries

Mahua - The Art Gallery

For Affordable And Contemporary Paintings, Stop By The ArtCollective
Sadashiva Nagar
Art Galleries
Art Collective
Art Galleries

Art Collective

Make Art, Not War: This Company Is Giving You A Chance To Put Museum Quality Artworks At Home
Sadashiva Nagar
Museums
Vimor Museum Of Living textiles
Museums

Vimor Museum Of Living textiles

Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles
Victoria Layout
Art Galleries
Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
Art Galleries

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Oldie But Goldie: From Paintings To Flea Markets, There's Plenty Going On At The Iconic CKP
Seshadripuram
Libraries
Mythic Society
Libraries

Mythic Society

This Society's Library Houses Over 40,000 Books Including Rare Maps Of Bangalore
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Cultural Centres
KaTTe - The Creative Community
Cultural Centres

KaTTe - The Creative Community

Be Inspired At This Versatile And Intimate Space For Creative Arts In Indiranagar
Indira Nagar
