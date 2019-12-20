Ramamurthy Nagar

Casual Dining
Hotel The Shack - Restopub

The Shack Is A Hidden Gem In Ramamurthy Nagar!
Ramamurthy Nagar
Cafes
Cafe High On Life

Enjoy A Guitar Lesson With A Cuppa At This Creative Space That Moonlights As A Cafe
Ramamurthy Nagar
Sweet Shops
Rajpurohit Sweets

Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
The Juice Shop

Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Shree Chat Point

Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Banaswadi
Food Trucks
7th Sin Hospitality Services

Line Up For Glocal Treats At 7th Sin, Asia’s First All-Girl Food Truck
Mahadevapura
Sweet Shops
Kanti's

A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
The Story Wall Bistro

This New Bistro In Banaswadi Is All About Stories & Good Food
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Kothanur Kitchen 2.0

Refrigeration Less & More Of Firewood Cooking To Experience Rustic Flavours, Drop By Now!
Horamavu
Dessert Parlours
Nutty Squirrel

Keep Calm And Cool Down With Ice Cream Sandwiches From Nutty Squirrel
Whitefield
Dessert Parlours
Pinkberry

Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
Shizusan Shophouse & Bar

Hattori Hanzo, Okonomiyaki And Asian Shophouse Vibes At This Whitefield Restaurant
Mahadevpura
Cafes
Rasa Cafe

There's A New Dance-Themed Cafe That Serves Quick Bites With A Side Of Kathak, Hip-Hop & Salsa
Kalyan nagar
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery

Karachi Bakery From Hyderabad Is Now In Bangalore And We Have All The Deets
Whitefield
Cafes
Lava Kaffe

This Cute And Pretty Cafe In Bangalore Will Definitely Light Up Your Mood
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
Maziga

Can't Keep Calm! Maziga Has Finally Opened Its First Outlet In The City
Krishnarajapura
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell

Can't Get Enough Chicken In Your Taco? Try This Chain's New Naked Chicken Taco
Whitefield
Casual Dining
Panchavati Gaurav Thali

From Dal Bati To Kadi, The Endless Vegetarian Thali At Panchvati Gaurav Will Make You Really Happy
Whitefield
Cafes
The Waverly Express

Refuel With A Quick And Healthy Bite In VR Bengaluru At This Express Cafe
Whitefield
Cafes
Despiwich

You And Your Gang Need To Try This One In A Minion Sandwich Shop In Banaswadi
Banaswadi
Dessert Parlours
Belgyum

BelgYum In Whitefield Has The Best Airy Waffles With Decadent Toppings In Town, Hands Down
Krishnaraja Puram
Delivery Services
4700BC Popcorn

4700BC Popcorn Will Hook You Up With Mocha, Salsa, and Peanut Butter Versions
Krishnaraja Puram
