Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Ramamurthy Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Ramamurthy Nagar
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Dessert Parlours
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Food Trucks
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hotel The Shack - Restopub
The Shack Is A Hidden Gem In Ramamurthy Nagar!
Ramamurthy Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe High On Life
Enjoy A Guitar Lesson With A Cuppa At This Creative Space That Moonlights As A Cafe
Ramamurthy Nagar
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Rajpurohit Sweets
Rajpurohit Sweets In Kasturi Nagar Delivers On Chaat And Deep Fried Snacks Consistently
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Juice Shop
Banaswadi Folks, This New Juicery And Sandwich Shop Is Putting The Taste Back Into Healthy
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Shree Chat Point
Ditch The Usual Masala Puri For This Bangarpet Version
Banaswadi
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
7th Sin Hospitality Services
Line Up For Glocal Treats At 7th Sin, Asia’s First All-Girl Food Truck
Mahadevapura
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Kanti's
A New Sweet Shop In Banaswadi For You To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Story Wall Bistro
This New Bistro In Banaswadi Is All About Stories & Good Food
Banaswadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kothanur Kitchen 2.0
Refrigeration Less & More Of Firewood Cooking To Experience Rustic Flavours, Drop By Now!
Horamavu
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Nutty Squirrel
Keep Calm And Cool Down With Ice Cream Sandwiches From Nutty Squirrel
Whitefield
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Pinkberry
Salted Caramel To Matcha: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For…FroYo
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shizusan Shophouse & Bar
Hattori Hanzo, Okonomiyaki And Asian Shophouse Vibes At This Whitefield Restaurant
Mahadevpura
Cafes
Cafes
Rasa Cafe
There's A New Dance-Themed Cafe That Serves Quick Bites With A Side Of Kathak, Hip-Hop & Salsa
Kalyan nagar
Bakeries
Bakeries
Karachi Bakery
Karachi Bakery From Hyderabad Is Now In Bangalore And We Have All The Deets
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
Lava Kaffe
This Cute And Pretty Cafe In Bangalore Will Definitely Light Up Your Mood
Banaswadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Maziga
Can't Keep Calm! Maziga Has Finally Opened Its First Outlet In The City
Krishnarajapura
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Taco Bell
Can't Get Enough Chicken In Your Taco? Try This Chain's New Naked Chicken Taco
Whitefield
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Panchavati Gaurav Thali
From Dal Bati To Kadi, The Endless Vegetarian Thali At Panchvati Gaurav Will Make You Really Happy
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
The Waverly Express
Refuel With A Quick And Healthy Bite In VR Bengaluru At This Express Cafe
Whitefield
Cafes
Cafes
Despiwich
You And Your Gang Need To Try This One In A Minion Sandwich Shop In Banaswadi
Banaswadi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Belgyum
BelgYum In Whitefield Has The Best Airy Waffles With Decadent Toppings In Town, Hands Down
Krishnaraja Puram
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
4700BC Popcorn
4700BC Popcorn Will Hook You Up With Mocha, Salsa, and Peanut Butter Versions
Krishnaraja Puram
Have a great recommendation for
Ramamurthy Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE