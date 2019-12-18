Explore
Residency Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Residency Road
Fos Lighting
Nautical Lamps To Filament Bulbs, Check Out Hipster Lighting At This Residency Road Store
Residency Road
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Home Stories
Pretty Up Your Home With The Lovely Curtains & Drapes From Home Stories
Residency Road
Accessories
Accessories
Hoofs & Hides
Loafers, Backpacks, Wallets & Jackets: This Residency Road Store Does Leather Merch Starting At INR 500
Ashok Nagar
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Ink Trails
Koshy's Coasters, Airlines Postcards, And Leopold's Lampshades: Get Throwback Art At This Studio
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Niharika Vivek
Be The Star Of The Next Wedding With Indo-Western Outfits From This Boutique
Ashok Nagar
Accessories
Accessories
Kassa
Magic Wallets And Devanagari Watches: This Store Houses All Things Quirky
Richmond town
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Mithila
Trendy Cotton Suits, Breezy Maheshwaris And Ornate Banarasis: This Residency Road Store Is A Handloom Paradise
Ashok Nagar
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Ministry Of Sleep
Forget 1,001 Arabian Nights: This Brand Lets You Try Out Their Mattresses For 101 Nights!
Ashok Nagar
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Lalu Dass Shoe Maker
Walk Tall With Customised Leather Footwear From This Legendary Shoe Maker
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
The Shop
Cotton Kimonos To Embroidered Cushions: We Can't Get Enough Of This Delhi Label
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Bamboopecker
Fashion To Décor, Everything In This Store Is Made Out Of Bamboo
Ashok Nagar
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Soles
For Fuss Free, Budget-Friendly Shoes That Will Keep You Stylish, Head To This Store
Brigade Road
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Wardy & Company
This Legendary Store Has Been Handcrafting Leather Shoes Since 1860
Ashok Nagar
Pet Stores
Pet Stores
Paws The Pet Store
Head To Paws The Pet Store For Everything Your Pooch Could Ever Ask For
Ashok Nagar
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Metro Shoes
Moccasins, Loafers, Sneakers Or Crocs: Metro Shoes On Brigade Road Is As Iconic As It Gets
Brigade Road
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Kolhapuri's
This Tiny Store On Brigade Road Is A Kolhapuri And Jutti Heaven For Budget Shoppers
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Faye
Play Fairy Godmother To Your Niece And Buy Her Pretty Dresses And Gowns From Here
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Jacadi Bengaluru
Jacadi Lets You Dress Up Your Little One In Trendy Parisian Chic
Lavelle Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Chemistry
This High Street Store Is Great For Trendy Dresses, Plus Sizes And Office Wear Starting At INR 500
Lavelle Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kaapus
Men, Want That Perfectly Fitting Outfit? This Customised Clothing Store Will Sort You Out
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Paridhan
Up Your Style Game On A Budget With This Store In 5th Avenue Mall
Ashok Nagar
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Apranje Jewellers
Get Exclusive And Limited Edition Jewellery From Across India, On Lavelle Road
Lavelle Road
