Hotels
image - Casa Cottage
Hotels

Casa Cottage

Feel At Home Away From Home At This Heritage Hotel In The Heart Of The City!
Richmond town
Hotels
image - Melange Astris
Hotels

Melange Astris

Check Into This Swish Apartment-Hotel That Has A Swimming Pool, WiFi & Prime Location On Richmond Road
Richmond Road
Hotels
image - ITC Gardenia
Hotels

ITC Gardenia

Five Labels We Are Bookmarking To Shop From At Spicy Sangria
Ashok Nagar
Hotels
image - JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Hotels

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Head To Embassy International Riding School For An Equestrian Escape
Ashok Nagar
Hostels
image - Social Rehab Downtown
Hostels

Social Rehab Downtown

Social Rehab Downtown Hostel On Lavelle Road Wins For Its Prime Location And Budget Digs
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Hotels
image - The Chancery
Hotels

The Chancery

Feeling Hungry Post Partying? The Chancery Has A Midnight Buffet For Just INR 399
Lavelle Road
Hotels
image - Golden Lotus
Hotels

Golden Lotus

Check In Your Out Of Town Friends Or Fam At The Golden Lotus Hotel In CBD
Ashok Nagar
Hostels
image - The Hub
Hostels

The Hub

There's A Secret Co-Living Space In Safina Plaza And It Comes With A Terrace Garden Too
Shivaji Nagar
Hotels
image - CCI-Arte
Hotels

CCI-Arte

CCI-Arte Boutique Hotel In Koramangala Is Luxury At Budget Prices
Wilson Garden
Hotels
image - The Oberoi Bengaluru
Hotels

The Oberoi Bengaluru

Do A Staycation Right Here On MG Road Amidst A Tropical Paradise At This Iconic Hotel
Sivanchetti Gardens
Hotels
image - The Park Bangalore
Hotels

The Park Bangalore

Poolside Brunches, Jazz Evenings And Luxury: Pamper Yourself With A Stay At This Star Hotel
Ashok Nagar
Hotels
image - Conrad Bengaluru
Hotels

Conrad Bengaluru

Experience An Authentic And Diverse Range Of Singaporean Delicacies At Conrad
Ulsoor
Hotels
image - Hyatt Centric
Hotels

Hyatt Centric

Check Your Outstation Friends Into This Chic, MG Road Hotel That Has A Gorgeous Pool
Ulsoor
Travel Services
image - Around Bangalore City
Travel Services

Around Bangalore City

Check Out The Scenic Nature Around Bangalore City With This Company!
Vasanth Nagar
Tourist Attractions
image - Ulsoor Lake
Tourist Attractions

Ulsoor Lake

Twisters, Bench Press Or Steppers: Work Out For Free At This Open Air Gym
Ulsoor
Hotels
image - Hotel Chalukya
Hotels

Hotel Chalukya

Hotel Chalukya Wins For Dosas, Thalis And Old-Bangalore Vibes
Race cource Road
Hotels
image - The Taj West End
Hotels

The Taj West End

Live In Luxury Cottages In A Tropical Paradise At This Iconic Hotel Or Get Married Here!
Gandhi Nagar
Tourist Attractions
image - Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace
Tourist Attractions

Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace

Gawk At Fine Examples Of Architecture And History At Tipu’s Summer Palace In The City
Chamrajpet
Hostels
image - Tribe Theory Startup Hostel
Hostels

Tribe Theory Startup Hostel

If You're An Entrepreneur Visiting Bangalore, Stay At This Hostel For Startups In Koramangala
Koramangala
Hostels
image - AAO Hostels
Hostels

AAO Hostels

Passing Through Bangalore And Looking For Budget Digs? AAO Hostel To The Rescue
Koramangala
Hostels
image - We Stay Hostel
Hostels

We Stay Hostel

Party In Koramangala Then Check Into This Hostel For Just INR 300 A Night
Koramangala
