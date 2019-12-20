RK Hegde Nagar

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Turanj
Fast Food Restaurants

Turanj

This Hidden Gem Near Jakkur Has Unbelievable Biryanis & Authentic Delhi Food Ever!
RK Hegde Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Ghiza
Casual Dining

Ghiza

Khosh Mazaa Shami & Nalli Nihari: This Paktoon Family Hosts Special Lunches At Their Home
RK Hegde Nagar
Cafes
image - Charu Ki Tapri
Cafes

Charu Ki Tapri

Craving Home Food? Check Out This Cool Street Cafe Near Hegde Nagar
Bengaluru
Casual Dining
image - Taawoon Restaurant
Casual Dining

Taawoon Restaurant

Coco Chicken And Delish Seafood, This Restaurant Is Worth The Money
Narayanapura
Cafes
image - The Daily Bean
Cafes

The Daily Bean

Head To This Cafe For A Salted Caramel Mocha Cappuccino That You Will Not Forget
Hennur
Cafes
image - Chai 3:16
Cafes

Chai 3:16

Chai 3:16 Is Where You Decide The Price Of The Tea, And Get Life Advice For Free
Narayanapura
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Koel's Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

Koel's Pizzeria

Koel’s Pizzeria For Cheesy, Thin-Crust Pizzas That Please Your Tummy And Pocket
Hennur
Cafes
image - Hill Station Cafe
Cafes

Hill Station Cafe

Cookies, Shakes And That Perfect Date: Hillstation Cafe Is Your Bae
Hennur
Casual Dining
image - The Yellow Tree
Casual Dining

The Yellow Tree

The Yellow Tree's Decor Speaks More Than Food
Food Courts
image - Aaha Andhra
Food Courts

Aaha Andhra

Biryani Freaks! Head To This Andhra Restaurant For A Whopping 16 Varieties Of The Dish
Nagawara
Food Courts
image - Cold Smith Ice Creams
Food Courts

Cold Smith Ice Creams

All You Dessert Lovers Head To Cold Smith For Your Ice Cream Cravings
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
image - Coldsmith Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Coldsmith Ice Cream

I Scream You Scream Ice Scream
Nagawara
Cafes
image - Tea Break
Cafes

Tea Break

Rainy Day Plans: Indulge In Chai & Maggi At This New Cafe
Nagawara
Cafes
image - Jus' Trufs
Cafes

Jus' Trufs

Become a Master Chocolatier at Jus’ Trufs
Jakkur
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khatta Meetha Teekha
Fast Food Restaurants

Khatta Meetha Teekha

KMT In Bangalore Serves The Best Dilli Ka Chaats
Nagawara
Dessert Parlours
image - Cool Cafe
Dessert Parlours

Cool Cafe

The City's First Korean Bingsu Dessert Cafe Is Now At Manyata Tech Park
Nagawara
Cafes
image - Snoopy Paws Cafe
Cafes

Snoopy Paws Cafe

Make Your Day Special With Some Furry Love At This Adorable Dog Cafe
Kannuru
Casual Dining
image - Zamindars Biryani Durbar
Casual Dining

Zamindars Biryani Durbar

Drop By This Place For Some Delicious Biryanis!
Nagawara
Fine Dining
image - Fly Dining
Fine Dining

Fly Dining

Feeling Adventurous? Visit This Restaurant & Dine In The Sky
Nagawara
Food Trucks
image - JCK Momos
Food Trucks

JCK Momos

Do Yourself A Favour And Pay This Food Truck A Visit For Its Awesome Chilli Cheese Momos
Hebbal
Food Trucks
image - Streety Treats
Food Trucks

Streety Treats

This Food Truck At Coffee Board Layout Serves Delish Chinese Food Under INR 200
Hebbal
Cafes
image - Mud Cafe
Cafes

Mud Cafe

Experience The Farm To Fork Feast At This Healthy Cafe In Hennur
