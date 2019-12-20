RMV 2nd Stage

Cafes
image - Mr.Goofy's
Cafes

Mr.Goofy's

A Themed Cafe With Amazing Art Work? Drop By Mr. Goofy's
RMV 2nd Stage
Sweet Shops
image - Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets
Sweet Shops

Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets

Get Your South Indian & Chinese Fix At This Reasonably Priced Eatery
RMV 2nd Stage
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kusum Rolls
Fast Food Restaurants

Kusum Rolls

Chicken, Paneer Or Liver: This Hole In The Wall Place Near New BEL Roads Is Known For Its Killer Kathi Rolls
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
image - Sholay - The Barbeque
Casual Dining

Sholay - The Barbeque

We Found A Sholay-Themed Barbeque Place On New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - D'7 Feast Resto Cafe
Cafes

D'7 Feast Resto Cafe

Pocket-Friendly, Delicious Burgers And 20% Off: You'll Love This New Cafe
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
image - Simply South
Casual Dining

Simply South

Simply South's Big Vegetarian Thali Goes Rather Well With Their Chicken Varthada
New BEL Road
Dessert Parlours
image - Messy Eats
Dessert Parlours

Messy Eats

New BEL Road's Dessert Spot Does Churros Bowls, Ice Cream Sandwiches And Bacon Toppings
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Prana Organic Restaurant
Cafes

Prana Organic Restaurant

New BEL Road Peeps, Increase Your Prana By Hanging At This Organic Cafe
Mathikere
Cafes
image - Burp
Cafes

Burp

Foodie Central: This Cafe In New BEL Road Is Our New Fast Food Hang
New BEL Road
Dessert Parlours
image - Patville Patisserie
Dessert Parlours

Patville Patisserie

This Charming Patisserie In HSR Layout Will Give You All The Children's Storybook Vibes
HSR
Dessert Parlours
image - Fat Unicorn
Dessert Parlours

Fat Unicorn

The Most Delicious Hand Crafted Gelatos At Fat Unicorn
Mathikere
Cafes
image - Kargeens
Cafes

Kargeens

Head To Kargeens For A Cup (Or Three) Of Excellent Coffee & Quick Bites
New BEL Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sahi Darbar
Fast Food Restaurants

Sahi Darbar

The Big Chicken Rolls At This Little Joint Is New BEL Road's Top Food Secret And It's Only INR 50
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Peppermill Bistro
Cafes

Peppermill Bistro

This Bistro On New BEL Road Wins For Its Chicken Cheesy Gol Gappa And Its Terrace Location
Mathikere
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chaat Street
Fast Food Restaurants

Chaat Street

There's A Mini Eat Street On New BEL Road And It Is Serving All Our Favourite Bites
Mathikere
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eggstacy
Fast Food Restaurants

Eggstacy

There's A Mini Eat Street On New BEL Road And It Is Serving All Our Favourite Bites
New BEL Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Snow Lion Tibet Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Snow Lion Tibet Kitchen

BBQ Momos And Hearty Thukpas At INR 90: This Tibetan Restaurant Is All That And Dim Sum
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Grubbery
Cafes

Grubbery

This Cafe Offers Delish American, Asian & European Fare At Affordable Prices
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Totaram's Paranthas
Cafes

Totaram's Paranthas

Achari Paneer To Jalapeno & Cheese: Get Your Fill Of Warm Stuffed Paranthas At This Joint
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
image - Lan Thai
Casual Dining

Lan Thai

Galangal Or Green Curry: This Iconic Thai Eatery Returns To The City At New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chetty's Coffee
Fast Food Restaurants

Chetty's Coffee

Amazing South Indian Breakfast Near New Bel Road
Mathikere
