R.M.V.

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in R.M.V.

Other
image - Chocobles
Other

Chocobles

Snack Guilt-Free On These Single Origin Artisanal Chocobles That Come With Flax Seeds & Millet Mix
R.M.V.
Sweet Shops
image - Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets
Sweet Shops

Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets

Get Your South Indian & Chinese Fix At This Reasonably Priced Eatery
RMV 2nd Stage
Gift Shops
image - Happy Petals
Gift Shops

Happy Petals

Flowers, Garden Decor, Gift Hampers: This Store Is Gifting Paradise
Sanjay nagar
Yoga Studios
image - Akshar Power Yoga Academy
Yoga Studios

Akshar Power Yoga Academy

For Holistic And Traditional Yoga, Sign-Up At Akshar Power Yoga Academy
Hebbal
Classes & Workshops
image - Oriri Studio
Classes & Workshops

Oriri Studio

Planter Boutique To Pottery, North Bangalore, You've Got Yourself A Cutesy Hobby Centre In Your Hood
RMV 2nd Stage
Tourist Attractions
image - Hebbal Lake
Tourist Attractions

Hebbal Lake

Have You Been To Bangalore's Most Popular Lake That's Over Three Centuries Old
Hebbal
Clothing Stores
image - Viola
Clothing Stores

Viola

Pretty Dupattas, Mom And Daughter Outfits And More: Get It All At This Store In Sahakar Nagar
Sanjay nagar
Libraries
image - Government Library
Libraries

Government Library

Make This Hidden Government Library Your New Reading Corner
RMV 2nd Stage
Dessert Parlours
image - Patville Patisserie
Dessert Parlours

Patville Patisserie

This Charming Patisserie In HSR Layout Will Give You All The Children's Storybook Vibes
HSR
Pet Stores
image - The Pet Project
Pet Stores

The Pet Project

Bandanas, Bow Ties And Pet Supplies: This Pet Store Has It All
Sanjay nagar
Cafes
image - D'7 Feast Resto Cafe
Cafes

D'7 Feast Resto Cafe

Pocket-Friendly, Delicious Burgers And 20% Off: You'll Love This New Cafe
New BEL Road
Stationery Stores
image - Itsy Bitsy
Stationery Stores

Itsy Bitsy

Drop Everything And Run To This Adorable Art and Craft Supplies Store For All Your DIY Needs
RMV 2nd Stage
Dessert Parlours
image - Messy Eats
Dessert Parlours

Messy Eats

New BEL Road's Dessert Spot Does Churros Bowls, Ice Cream Sandwiches And Bacon Toppings
New BEL Road
Cafes
image - Burp
Cafes

Burp

Foodie Central: This Cafe In New BEL Road Is Our New Fast Food Hang
New BEL Road
Boutiques
image - Anutham
Boutiques

Anutham

Bandhani Sarees To Cotton Dresses: This Boutique Is Ideal For Ethnic Shopping
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
image - Prathiksha Design House
Clothing Stores

Prathiksha Design House

Embroidered Blouses To Georgette Lehengas,Your Wedding Wardrobe Is Sorted At This New BEL Boutique
New BEL Road
Home Décor Stores
image - Trance Retail
Home Décor Stores

Trance Retail

Shop For Super Comfy Home Linen At This Store In New BEL Road
Mathikere
Shoe Stores
image - Shoe Stopy
Shoe Stores

Shoe Stopy

Platforms, Sandals Or Oxford Shoes, Find Your Solemate Here
New BEL Road
Salons
image - Nailbox
Salons

Nailbox

Chrome Nails To Marbling, This Brand New Salon Will Have Your Nails Looking #Instaready
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
image - Simply South
Casual Dining

Simply South

Simply South's Big Vegetarian Thali Goes Rather Well With Their Chicken Varthada
New BEL Road
Clothing Stores
image - Aarushe
Clothing Stores

Aarushe

Get Royal Gowns And Lehengas From This Store, Starting From INR 5,000
Sanjay nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
R.M.V.?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE