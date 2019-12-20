Explore
R.M.V.
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in R.M.V.
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Pubs
Salons
Other
Other
Chocobles
Snack Guilt-Free On These Single Origin Artisanal Chocobles That Come With Flax Seeds & Millet Mix
R.M.V.
Sri Krishna Bhavan Sweets
Get Your South Indian & Chinese Fix At This Reasonably Priced Eatery
RMV 2nd Stage
Happy Petals
Flowers, Garden Decor, Gift Hampers: This Store Is Gifting Paradise
Sanjay nagar
Akshar Power Yoga Academy
For Holistic And Traditional Yoga, Sign-Up At Akshar Power Yoga Academy
Hebbal
Oriri Studio
Planter Boutique To Pottery, North Bangalore, You've Got Yourself A Cutesy Hobby Centre In Your Hood
RMV 2nd Stage
Hebbal Lake
Have You Been To Bangalore's Most Popular Lake That's Over Three Centuries Old
Hebbal
Viola
Pretty Dupattas, Mom And Daughter Outfits And More: Get It All At This Store In Sahakar Nagar
Sanjay nagar
Government Library
Make This Hidden Government Library Your New Reading Corner
RMV 2nd Stage
Patville Patisserie
This Charming Patisserie In HSR Layout Will Give You All The Children's Storybook Vibes
HSR
The Pet Project
Bandanas, Bow Ties And Pet Supplies: This Pet Store Has It All
Sanjay nagar
D'7 Feast Resto Cafe
Pocket-Friendly, Delicious Burgers And 20% Off: You'll Love This New Cafe
New BEL Road
Itsy Bitsy
Drop Everything And Run To This Adorable Art and Craft Supplies Store For All Your DIY Needs
RMV 2nd Stage
Messy Eats
New BEL Road's Dessert Spot Does Churros Bowls, Ice Cream Sandwiches And Bacon Toppings
New BEL Road
Burp
Foodie Central: This Cafe In New BEL Road Is Our New Fast Food Hang
New BEL Road
Anutham
Bandhani Sarees To Cotton Dresses: This Boutique Is Ideal For Ethnic Shopping
New BEL Road
Prathiksha Design House
Embroidered Blouses To Georgette Lehengas,Your Wedding Wardrobe Is Sorted At This New BEL Boutique
New BEL Road
Trance Retail
Shop For Super Comfy Home Linen At This Store In New BEL Road
Mathikere
Shoe Stopy
Platforms, Sandals Or Oxford Shoes, Find Your Solemate Here
New BEL Road
Nailbox
Chrome Nails To Marbling, This Brand New Salon Will Have Your Nails Looking #Instaready
New BEL Road
Simply South
Simply South's Big Vegetarian Thali Goes Rather Well With Their Chicken Varthada
New BEL Road
Aarushe
Get Royal Gowns And Lehengas From This Store, Starting From INR 5,000
Sanjay nagar
