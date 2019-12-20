Sampangi Rama Nagar

Libraries
image - Mythic Society
Libraries

Mythic Society

This Society's Library Houses Over 40,000 Books Including Rare Maps Of Bangalore
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Libraries
image - State Central Library
Libraries

State Central Library

Over A Century Old, The State Central Library Is Still An Iconic Spot For City Bibliophiles
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Museums
image - Government Museum
Museums

Government Museum

Gawk At Relics, Old-World Paintings And Sculptures At The Government Museum
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Venkatappa Art Gallery
Art Galleries

Venkatappa Art Gallery

The Venkatappa Art Gallery Is A Treat For All Art Buffs In The City
Kasturba Road
Museums
image - Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum
Museums

Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum

Steam Engines, DIY Experiments, And 3D Shows: The City's Tech Museum Will Thrill The Nerd In You
Kasturba Road
Libraries
image - British Council
Libraries

British Council

Help Your Child In Learning New Skills With The British Council Holiday Camp
Ashok Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Rangoli Metro Art Centre
Art Galleries

Rangoli Metro Art Centre

Celebrate Your Friendship With A Selfie At This Art Installation Called Friendship Point
Shivaji Nagar
Libraries
image - Eloor Libraries
Libraries

Eloor Libraries

Enid Blyton, Ayn Rand Or Grisham: Head Over To One Of Bangalore's Oldest Lending Libraries
Shivaji Nagar
Art Galleries
image - National Gallery Of Modern Art
Art Galleries

National Gallery Of Modern Art

Take A Visual Trip Through Over 500 Pieces Of Modern Indian Art At NGMA Bangalore
Vasanth Nagar
Monument
image - Bangalore Fort
Monument

Bangalore Fort

Retrace The History Of Bangalore With A Visit To This 16th Century Fort Near KR Market
Bengaluru
Art Galleries
image - Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
Art Galleries

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Oldie But Goldie: From Paintings To Flea Markets, There's Plenty Going On At The Iconic CKP
Seshadripuram
Cultural Centres
image - Alliance Francaise De Bangalore
Cultural Centres

Alliance Francaise De Bangalore

Learn The Language Of Love And Then Some! Where To Be Culture Vulture In the City
Vasanth Nagar
Museums
image - Kempegowda Museum
Museums

Kempegowda Museum

Visit Kempegowda Museum & Learn About The Founder Of The City
Ashok Nagar
Libraries
image - Quills Library
Libraries

Quills Library

Malleswaram Folks, Did You Know About This Quaint Library With An Annual Membership Of INR 200?
Seshadripuram
Art Galleries
image - Studio Olive
Art Galleries

Studio Olive

From A Gallery To Classes, Studio Olive Brings Together All Things Art
Ulsoor
Museums
image - Vimor Museum Of Living textiles
Museums

Vimor Museum Of Living textiles

Get A Glimpse Of Ancient Weaves At The Museum Of Living Textiles
Victoria Layout
Monument
image - Bangalore Palace
Monument

Bangalore Palace

Gawk At Grand Chandeliers, Fountains And Stained Glass Windows At The City Palace
Jayamahal Road
Museums
image - NIMHANS Brain Museum
Museums

NIMHANS Brain Museum

It's All About The Grey Matter At Bangalore's Only Brain Museum
Wilson Garden
Art Galleries
image - Mahua - The Art Gallery
Art Galleries

Mahua - The Art Gallery

For Affordable And Contemporary Paintings, Stop By The ArtCollective
Sadashiva Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Art Collective
Art Galleries

Art Collective

Make Art, Not War: This Company Is Giving You A Chance To Put Museum Quality Artworks At Home
Sadashiva Nagar
Movie Theatres
image - SPI Cinemas
Movie Theatres

SPI Cinemas

Unlimited Popcorn Toppings And Recliner Seats: Watch A Film In Bangalore's Satyam Cinemas
Magadi Road
Art Galleries
image - Blue Matchbox Studio
Art Galleries

Blue Matchbox Studio

Meet Creatives And Get Creative At This Art Space And Studio In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Movie Theatres
image - Everest Theatre
Movie Theatres

Everest Theatre

Chops, Kebabs, And Sheekh: Beef Up At This Roadside Cart In Frazer Town
Pulikeshi Nagar
