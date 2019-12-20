Explore
Sarjapur Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sarjapur Road
Aurum Brew Works
Reasons Why You Should Drop Everything And Head To Aurum Brew Works Right Away!
Sarjapur Road
Sarjapur Social
Social's Fourth Outlet Is Officially OPEN And It's Straight Out Of The Great Gatsby
Sarjapur Road
Hoot
500 Beers + Amphitheatre + Gaming Zone: Hoot Café & Brewery Opens In Sarjapur
Sarjapur Road
Byg Brewski Brewing Company
Sarjapur Road's Popular Microbrewery Wins Hands Down For Its Poolside Dining Scenes
Sarjapur Road
Old Skool
With Warm & Cozy Ambience, Old School Serves Amazing Finger Food & Yum Cocktails
The Irish House
Lunch Date With Bae? The Irish House Has An Amazing Lunch Menu
Bellandur
La Casa Brewery + Kitchen
This Microbrewery With Charming & Rustic Vibes Serves Delicious Food
Kasavanahalli
Xtreme Sports Bar
A Typical Sports Bar Atmosphere At Sarjapur
Kasavanahalli
BG's Poolside Bar & Grill
Poolside Grill, Cold Pizza And After-Work Scenes: Check Out BG's In Sarjapur
Bellandur
Chez Nous - Novotel
Obsessed With Zodiac Signs? Try These Unique Cocktails At Chez Nous
Bellandur
Float
Marathahalli, Make Way For Float Restaurant, Where North Indian Meets Japanese Cuisine
Marathahalli
The Boozy Griffin
The Boozy Griffin Is Old-School London Pub With A Hint Of Asia
Kadubeesanahalli
Tapout Tavern
Sundowner Party With Interesting Cocktails & Killer Food!
HSR
AntiGravity
This Gastropub Super Cool To Hangout With Some Delicious Food
Kadubeesanahalli
Opus Super Club
Don't Wait For The Weekend: Drink & Dance Your Heart Out At Opus
