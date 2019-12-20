Sarjapur Road

Breweries
Breweries

Aurum Brew Works

Reasons Why You Should Drop Everything And Head To Aurum Brew Works Right Away!
Sarjapur Road
Bars
Bars

Sarjapur Social

Social's Fourth Outlet Is Officially OPEN And It's Straight Out Of The Great Gatsby
Sarjapur Road
Breweries
Breweries

Hoot

500 Beers + Amphitheatre + Gaming Zone: Hoot Café & Brewery Opens In Sarjapur
Sarjapur Road
Breweries
Breweries

Byg Brewski Brewing Company

Sarjapur Road's Popular Microbrewery Wins Hands Down For Its Poolside Dining Scenes
Sarjapur Road
Bars
Bars

Old Skool

With Warm & Cozy Ambience, Old School Serves Amazing Finger Food & Yum Cocktails
Pubs
Pubs

The Irish House

Lunch Date With Bae? The Irish House Has An Amazing Lunch Menu
Bellandur
Breweries
Breweries

La Casa Brewery + Kitchen

This Microbrewery With Charming & Rustic Vibes Serves Delicious Food
Kasavanahalli
Bars
Bars

Xtreme Sports Bar

A Typical Sports Bar Atmosphere At Sarjapur
Kasavanahalli
Bars
Bars

BG's Poolside Bar & Grill

Poolside Grill, Cold Pizza And After-Work Scenes: Check Out BG's In Sarjapur
Bellandur
Bars
Bars

Chez Nous - Novotel

Obsessed With Zodiac Signs? Try These Unique Cocktails At Chez Nous
Bellandur
Bars
Bars

Float

Marathahalli, Make Way For Float Restaurant, Where North Indian Meets Japanese Cuisine
Marathahalli
Pubs
Pubs

The Boozy Griffin

The Boozy Griffin Is Old-School London Pub With A Hint Of Asia
Kadubeesanahalli
Bars
Bars

Tapout Tavern

Sundowner Party With Interesting Cocktails & Killer Food!
HSR
Bars
Bars

AntiGravity

This Gastropub Super Cool To Hangout With Some Delicious Food
Kadubeesanahalli
Pubs
Pubs

Opus Super Club

Don't Wait For The Weekend: Drink & Dance Your Heart Out At Opus
