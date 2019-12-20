Shankarapura

Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies

Uniso

It's A Budget Haul For As Low As INR 49 At This Japan-Style Store On Kanakpura Road
Shankarapura
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Dosa Point

Skipped Your Breakfast? This Dosa Point Will Take Care Of Your Growling Stomach
Shankarapura
Other
Other

VV Puram

Family Out In The Evening? Go To VV Puram For A Street Food Feast!
Shankarapura
Swimming Pools
Swimming Pools

Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre

Train Like Michael Phelps And Nisha Millet At This Iconic Swimming Pool In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Brahmin's Coffee Bar

Idlis, Vada And Filter Coffee: Breakfast Is Served At Brahmin's Coffee Bar
Basavanagudi
Boutiques
Boutiques

Silverhythm

Jewellery, Outfits, Furniture, Or Home Decor: This Boutique Will Custom Make It All!
Basavanagudi
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone

Antharal Gamebridge

Gamers, Regroup At Bangalore's Only ASUS And ROG Certified Gaming Centre In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops

Preethi Collection

Need New Traditional Jewellery On A Budget? This Store Has Got Your Back, Neck, And Ears!
Basavanagudi
Food Trucks
Food Trucks

Bready Steady Go

This Place Does Bread Infused Dishes That Are Bread-y Awesome!
Basavanagudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Hari Super Sandwich

Chocolate To Cheese Corn Dahi: Desi Sandwiches At Hari Super Sandwich
Shankarapura
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Mahalaxmi Tiffin Room

Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room Can Give Tough Competition To Its Neighbour Vidyarthi Bavan
Basavanagudi
Accessories
Accessories

Gowma

Your Search For Vegan Leather Ends At This Exclusive Store In Gandhi Bazaar
Basavanagudi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Blue Jeans

Pick Up A Pair Of Well-Fitting Blue Jeans From This Store In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Street Food
Street Food

Aralimara Panipuri

Nothing Can Beat These Yummy Chats!
Kempegowda Nagar
Accessories
Accessories

Maheshwari Arts & Crafts

Love DIY-ing Stuff? This Underground Store Will Become Your Favourite Haunt
Basavanagudi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Sri Balaji Creations

Ditch Commercial Street And Head To This Export Surplus Store In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Linen Street

Head To This Linen Store In Basavanagudi To Be Office Ready!
Basavanagudi
Bakeries
Bakeries

Mustard Kitchen

Healthy Cookies And Cakes From Mustard Kitchen
Basavanagudi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores

Jai Karnataka Novelty & Fancy Big Bazaar

Boxes, Buckets & Bins: This Store In Basavanagudi Has All Household Essentials
Basavanagudi
Food Stores
Food Stores

Srinivasa Stores

Hit Up This Iconic Confectionery Store For Traditional Snacks And A Slice Of History
Basavanagudi
Book Stores
Book Stores

Jyothi Book Centre

Get Your Little One Excited About The Coming Academic Year By Shopping At This Store
Basavanagudi
Street Food
Street Food

Food Street

Floating Pani Puri And Rasgulla Chaat At Eat Street VV Puram
Shankarapura
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Cotton People

Take Your Little One And Head To This Slice Of Cotton Heaven In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
