Shankarapura
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shankarapura
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bars
Accessories
Bakeries
Food Stores
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
Uniso
It's A Budget Haul For As Low As INR 49 At This Japan-Style Store On Kanakpura Road
Shankarapura
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dosa Point
Skipped Your Breakfast? This Dosa Point Will Take Care Of Your Growling Stomach
Shankarapura
Other
Other
VV Puram
Family Out In The Evening? Go To VV Puram For A Street Food Feast!
Shankarapura
Swimming Pools
Swimming Pools
Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre
Train Like Michael Phelps And Nisha Millet At This Iconic Swimming Pool In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Brahmin's Coffee Bar
Idlis, Vada And Filter Coffee: Breakfast Is Served At Brahmin's Coffee Bar
Basavanagudi
Boutiques
Boutiques
Silverhythm
Jewellery, Outfits, Furniture, Or Home Decor: This Boutique Will Custom Make It All!
Basavanagudi
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Antharal Gamebridge
Gamers, Regroup At Bangalore's Only ASUS And ROG Certified Gaming Centre In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Preethi Collection
Need New Traditional Jewellery On A Budget? This Store Has Got Your Back, Neck, And Ears!
Basavanagudi
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Bready Steady Go
This Place Does Bread Infused Dishes That Are Bread-y Awesome!
Basavanagudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hari Super Sandwich
Chocolate To Cheese Corn Dahi: Desi Sandwiches At Hari Super Sandwich
Shankarapura
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mahalaxmi Tiffin Room
Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room Can Give Tough Competition To Its Neighbour Vidyarthi Bavan
Basavanagudi
Accessories
Accessories
Gowma
Your Search For Vegan Leather Ends At This Exclusive Store In Gandhi Bazaar
Basavanagudi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Blue Jeans
Pick Up A Pair Of Well-Fitting Blue Jeans From This Store In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Street Food
Street Food
Aralimara Panipuri
Nothing Can Beat These Yummy Chats!
Kempegowda Nagar
Accessories
Accessories
Maheshwari Arts & Crafts
Love DIY-ing Stuff? This Underground Store Will Become Your Favourite Haunt
Basavanagudi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Sri Balaji Creations
Ditch Commercial Street And Head To This Export Surplus Store In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Linen Street
Head To This Linen Store In Basavanagudi To Be Office Ready!
Basavanagudi
Bakeries
Bakeries
Mustard Kitchen
Healthy Cookies And Cakes From Mustard Kitchen
Basavanagudi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Jai Karnataka Novelty & Fancy Big Bazaar
Boxes, Buckets & Bins: This Store In Basavanagudi Has All Household Essentials
Basavanagudi
Food Stores
Food Stores
Srinivasa Stores
Hit Up This Iconic Confectionery Store For Traditional Snacks And A Slice Of History
Basavanagudi
Book Stores
Book Stores
Jyothi Book Centre
Get Your Little One Excited About The Coming Academic Year By Shopping At This Store
Basavanagudi
Street Food
Street Food
Food Street
Floating Pani Puri And Rasgulla Chaat At Eat Street VV Puram
Shankarapura
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Cotton People
Take Your Little One And Head To This Slice Of Cotton Heaven In Basavanagudi
Basavanagudi
