Shanti Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shanti Nagar

Clothing Stores
image - Krishne Saree Kuchu & Tassels
Clothing Stores

Krishne Saree Kuchu & Tassels

No Hassle Tassle: Add A Twist To Your Saree With Ready-To-Stitch Tassels From Here
Shanti Nagar
Department Stores
image - Central
Department Stores

Central

Update Your Wardrobe At This Convenient Shopping Centre IN CBD
Shanti Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Saanchi Antiques & Treasures
Home Décor Stores

Saanchi Antiques & Treasures

Find Vintage Treasures At This Three-Storied Wonderland In Langford Town
Shanti Nagar
Furniture Stores
image - 5th Cross Antiques
Furniture Stores

5th Cross Antiques

Fancy Antique And All Things Vintage? You Can Own A Piece Of History For A Steal From This Store
Home Décor Stores
image - Mahaveer Antique
Home Décor Stores

Mahaveer Antique

Dig through Mahaveer Chand’s Antique Store for Curios and Pieces of History
Home Décor Stores
image - Light Square
Home Décor Stores

Light Square

Rope Chandeliers And Metal Lamps: This Shop Has Trendy Light Fixtures To Light Up Your Life!
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - The Luxe Label
Clothing Stores

The Luxe Label

Men, Go For The Royal Look This Shaadi Season With This Brand's Bespoke Outfits
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Indelust
Clothing Stores

Indelust

Fashion with a Conscience and a Spotlight on Crafts and Designers at Indelust
Richmond town
Home Décor Stores
image - The Pieces By TBH
Home Décor Stores

The Pieces By TBH

Clam Shell Boxes, Geode Coasters And Ember Lamps At This Home Decor Store
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Home Décor Stores
image - Simply Farm
Home Décor Stores

Simply Farm

Bring Home Some Freshness With This Green Decor Brand's Self-Watering Plants And Planters
Wilson Garden
Markets
image - Johnson Market
Markets

Johnson Market

Head To This Lesser Known Heritage Site To Celebrate The Holy Month Of Ramadan
Richmond town
Kitchen Supplies
image - PsyRays
Kitchen Supplies

PsyRays

Host A Fancy High Tea, Or Luxurious Luncheon With Painted Galss Tableware From This Brand
Richmond town
Furniture Stores
image - Urban Magiq
Furniture Stores

Urban Magiq

Old Is Gold In This Family-Run Furniture Store That Sources Victorian And Post-Colonial Home Decor
Richmond town
Lightning Stores
image - Fos Lighting
Lightning Stores

Fos Lighting

Nautical Lamps To Filament Bulbs, Check Out Hipster Lighting At This Residency Road Store
Residency Road
Clothing Stores
image - Mithila
Clothing Stores

Mithila

Trendy Cotton Suits, Breezy Maheshwaris And Ornate Banarasis: This Residency Road Store Is A Handloom Paradise
Ashok Nagar
Accessories
image - Kassa
Accessories

Kassa

Magic Wallets And Devanagari Watches: This Store Houses All Things Quirky
Richmond town
Home Décor Stores
image - Prism Lights
Home Décor Stores

Prism Lights

Light It Up With The Many Lighting Options Available At This Store On Richmond Road
Richmond Road
Accessories
image - Big Bear Customs
Accessories

Big Bear Customs

Get Ready To Head Off On An Adventure With Premium Riding Gear From Here
Sudhama Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Niharika Vivek
Clothing Stores

Niharika Vivek

Be The Star Of The Next Wedding With Indo-Western Outfits From This Boutique
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Chhota Label Of Luxury
Clothing Stores

Chhota Label Of Luxury

Look Like A Rajput Prince With Outfits From This Bespoke Studio In Brigade Road
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Brand Factory
Clothing Stores

Brand Factory

Discounts On Clothing Ranging From 10 to 90 Percent! Drop Everything And Go Here, NOW!
Hombegowda Nagar
Gardening Stores
image - Beruru
Gardening Stores

Beruru

Indulge In Your Love For Plants And Gardening With This Bangalore Based Brand
Ashok Nagar
Accessories
image - Hoofs & Hides
Accessories

Hoofs & Hides

Loafers, Backpacks, Wallets & Jackets: This Residency Road Store Does Leather Merch Starting At INR 500
Ashok Nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Shanti Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE