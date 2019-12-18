Sheshadripuram

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sheshadripuram

Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Lakshmi Juice Centre
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Lakshmi Juice Centre

Yum Chocolate Milkshake At This Small Shack
Sheshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Corner House Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Corner House Ice Cream

Indulge In Death By Chocolate At This Dessert Parlour
Sheshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Housefull
Casual Dining

Housefull

Bollywood Vibes, Dramatic Decor And Amitabh Bachchan: This New Vegetarian Restaurant Is All Kinds Of Quirky
Sheshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bombay Vada Pav Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Bombay Vada Pav Corner

Seshadripuram Folks, Get Your Mumbai Swag On With Goli Soda, Vada Pav And Dabeli At This Eatery
Sheshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Richie Rich
Dessert Parlours

Richie Rich

Richie Rich For Its Fluffy As A Cloud Softies, Thick Milkshakes And Old School Vibes
Sheshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chetty's Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Chetty's Corner

Bun Nippat Masala And Masala Coke For The Win At The Iconic Student Hangout, Chetty’s Corner
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - HVR Veg
Fast Food Restaurants

HVR Veg

Hassan Vegetarian Restaurant Serves Amazing Delicacies
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gullu's Chaat
Fast Food Restaurants

Gullu's Chaat

This Place Serves Pani Puri Pizza And It’s Taking North Bangalore By Storm
Seshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Mama Mia!
Dessert Parlours

Mama Mia!

Get Your Sugar Fix At Mama Mia In Kumara Park
Seshadripuram
Fine Dining
image - 24/7 - The Lalit Ashok
Fine Dining

24/7 - The Lalit Ashok

Your Four-Legged BFFs Won't Miss Out On Sunday Brunching At This Pet Brunch In The City
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Chikkanna Tiffin Room
Casual Dining

Chikkanna Tiffin Room

South Indian For Breakfast? Head Over To CTR In Seshadripuram
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Umesh Dosa Point
Fast Food Restaurants

Umesh Dosa Point

Umesh Dosa Point In Seshadripuram Serves The Tastiest South Indian Delicacies In Town
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Sea Rock
Casual Dining

Sea Rock

Seafood Lovers, Try Pomfret Masala, Prawn Ghee Roast & More At Sea Rock
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
image - Gopika - New Krishna Bhavan
Casual Dining

Gopika - New Krishna Bhavan

Green Masala Idlis And Open Butter Masala Dosas At The Iconic New Krishna Bhavan In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
Dessert Parlours
image - Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Windsor
Dessert Parlours

Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Windsor

Chocolate Flower, Nougat And Milk Cocoa: Why ITC Fabelle's Chocolate Boutique Is A Must Do
sankey Road
Casual Dining
image - Sindh Kitchen - Bloom Boutique Hotel
Casual Dining

Sindh Kitchen - Bloom Boutique Hotel

Sindh Kitchen
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
image - The Green Path - Forgotten Food
Casual Dining

The Green Path - Forgotten Food

Eat Healthy And Organic At This Vegetarian Restaurant In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Dhadoom
Fast Food Restaurants

Dhadoom

Rainbow Mac & Cheese Sandwiches To Pav Bhajji Poutine: This Joint Is Dishing Out Unicorn Snacks
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
image - New Fishland
Casual Dining

New Fishland

Fish Thali For INR 250 Or Prawn Sukka For INR 150: This Is Budget Seafood Paradise
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hotel Janardhan
Fast Food Restaurants

Hotel Janardhan

Hotel Janardhan: Have Your Fill Of Sagoo Masala Dosas and Hot Jamuns Here
Gandhi Nagar
Casual Dining
image - The Asian Curry House
Casual Dining

The Asian Curry House

This Restaurant Proves That Japanese Cuisine Is For Vegetarians Too
malleshwaran
Casual Dining
image - The London Curry House - The Royale Senate
Casual Dining

The London Curry House - The Royale Senate

Shiv Sagar Has A Fine Dining Restaurant In The Heart Of The City. Yes, It's Vegetarian
Gandhi Nagar
Casual Dining
image - The Kabab Studio - Goldfinch Hotel
Casual Dining

The Kabab Studio - Goldfinch Hotel

Grilled Treats And A Bountiful Buffet At The Kabab Studio
Seshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Cinnabon & Auntie Anne's
Dessert Parlours

Cinnabon & Auntie Anne's

Head To Cinnabon & Auntie Anne's For Buttery Rolls And Pretzels
Malleswaram
Bakeries
image - Jain Bakes
Bakeries

Jain Bakes

Stay Healthy, Wealthy And Wise With Snacks From This Jain Bakery In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sheshadripuram?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE