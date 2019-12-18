Explore
Sheshadripuram
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sheshadripuram
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Bakeries
Street Food
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sweet Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Lakshmi Juice Centre
Yum Chocolate Milkshake At This Small Shack
Sheshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Corner House Ice Cream
Indulge In Death By Chocolate At This Dessert Parlour
Sheshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Housefull
Bollywood Vibes, Dramatic Decor And Amitabh Bachchan: This New Vegetarian Restaurant Is All Kinds Of Quirky
Sheshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Vada Pav Corner
Seshadripuram Folks, Get Your Mumbai Swag On With Goli Soda, Vada Pav And Dabeli At This Eatery
Sheshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Richie Rich
Richie Rich For Its Fluffy As A Cloud Softies, Thick Milkshakes And Old School Vibes
Sheshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chetty's Corner
Bun Nippat Masala And Masala Coke For The Win At The Iconic Student Hangout, Chetty’s Corner
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
HVR Veg
Hassan Vegetarian Restaurant Serves Amazing Delicacies
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gullu's Chaat
This Place Serves Pani Puri Pizza And It’s Taking North Bangalore By Storm
Seshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Mama Mia!
Get Your Sugar Fix At Mama Mia In Kumara Park
Seshadripuram
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
24/7 - The Lalit Ashok
Your Four-Legged BFFs Won't Miss Out On Sunday Brunching At This Pet Brunch In The City
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chikkanna Tiffin Room
South Indian For Breakfast? Head Over To CTR In Seshadripuram
Seshadripuram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Umesh Dosa Point
Umesh Dosa Point In Seshadripuram Serves The Tastiest South Indian Delicacies In Town
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sea Rock
Seafood Lovers, Try Pomfret Masala, Prawn Ghee Roast & More At Sea Rock
Seshadripuram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gopika - New Krishna Bhavan
Green Masala Idlis And Open Butter Masala Dosas At The Iconic New Krishna Bhavan In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Windsor
Chocolate Flower, Nougat And Milk Cocoa: Why ITC Fabelle's Chocolate Boutique Is A Must Do
sankey Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sindh Kitchen - Bloom Boutique Hotel
Sindh Kitchen
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Green Path - Forgotten Food
Eat Healthy And Organic At This Vegetarian Restaurant In Malleswaram
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Dhadoom
Rainbow Mac & Cheese Sandwiches To Pav Bhajji Poutine: This Joint Is Dishing Out Unicorn Snacks
Malleswaram
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
New Fishland
Fish Thali For INR 250 Or Prawn Sukka For INR 150: This Is Budget Seafood Paradise
Malleswaram
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Hotel Janardhan
Hotel Janardhan: Have Your Fill Of Sagoo Masala Dosas and Hot Jamuns Here
Gandhi Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Asian Curry House
This Restaurant Proves That Japanese Cuisine Is For Vegetarians Too
malleshwaran
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The London Curry House - The Royale Senate
Shiv Sagar Has A Fine Dining Restaurant In The Heart Of The City. Yes, It's Vegetarian
Gandhi Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Kabab Studio - Goldfinch Hotel
Grilled Treats And A Bountiful Buffet At The Kabab Studio
Seshadripuram
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Cinnabon & Auntie Anne's
Head To Cinnabon & Auntie Anne's For Buttery Rolls And Pretzels
Malleswaram
Bakeries
Bakeries
Jain Bakes
Stay Healthy, Wealthy And Wise With Snacks From This Jain Bakery In Malleshwaram
Malleswaram
