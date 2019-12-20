Explore
Shivaji Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shivaji Nagar
Hotels
Hostels
Tourist Attractions
Travel Services
Homestays
The Hub
There's A Secret Co-Living Space In Safina Plaza And It Comes With A Terrace Garden Too
Shivaji Nagar
Ulsoor Lake
Twisters, Bench Press Or Steppers: Work Out For Free At This Open Air Gym
Ulsoor
The Chancery
Feeling Hungry Post Partying? The Chancery Has A Midnight Buffet For Just INR 399
Lavelle Road
Social Rehab Downtown
Social Rehab Downtown Hostel On Lavelle Road Wins For Its Prime Location And Budget Digs
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Jayamahal Palace Hotel
Beer Towers, Swimming At Only INR 400, Race Cars: Jayamahal Palace Hotel's Legacy Lives On
Jayamahal Road
Conrad Bengaluru
Experience An Authentic And Diverse Range Of Singaporean Delicacies At Conrad
Ulsoor
The Oberoi Bengaluru
Do A Staycation Right Here On MG Road Amidst A Tropical Paradise At This Iconic Hotel
Sivanchetti Gardens
The Park Bangalore
Poolside Brunches, Jazz Evenings And Luxury: Pamper Yourself With A Stay At This Star Hotel
Ashok Nagar
Around Bangalore City
Check Out The Scenic Nature Around Bangalore City With This Company!
Vasanth Nagar
Golden Lotus
Check In Your Out Of Town Friends Or Fam At The Golden Lotus Hotel In CBD
Ashok Nagar
Hyatt Centric
Check Your Outstation Friends Into This Chic, MG Road Hotel That Has A Gorgeous Pool
Ulsoor
JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
Head To Embassy International Riding School For An Equestrian Escape
Ashok Nagar
Hotel Chalukya
Hotel Chalukya Wins For Dosas, Thalis And Old-Bangalore Vibes
Race cource Road
Casa Cottage
Feel At Home Away From Home At This Heritage Hotel In The Heart Of The City!
Richmond town
Locul Uptown
Eat, Stay, Love: This Cool Hostel Channels Bangalore And Wes Anderson For INR 600 A Night
Vasanth Nagar
ITC Windsor
Live In Luxury, Feast Like A King And Drink Like The Irish At This Iconic Star Hotel
Vasanth Nagar
ITC Gardenia
Five Labels We Are Bookmarking To Shop From At Spicy Sangria
Ashok Nagar
The Taj West End
When The Clock Strikes 2020: Head To Bangalore's Biggest NYE Party!
Gandhi Nagar
Melange Astris
Check Into This Swish Apartment-Hotel That Has A Swimming Pool, WiFi & Prime Location On Richmond Road
Richmond Road
Goodwave Adventures
Join The Paddle Pushers Club At South India's First Kayaking School
Vivekananda Nagar
Hibernest
Check Your Friends Into This Indiranagar Hostel That's Close To Toit, 12th Main And MG Road
Indira Nagar
