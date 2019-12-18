Explore
Sivanchetti Gardens
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sivanchetti Gardens
Gamerz Loop
Glow-In-The-Dark Paintball, VR Zones & Indoor Cricket: Comm Street Just Got Cooler Than Ever
Sivanchetti Gardens
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Rainbow Bridge
Get Jamming or Sign up for a Music Course at Rainbow Bridge
Ulsoor
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Nisha Millets Swimming Academy
Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Halasuru
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Smaaash
Get-Together With Friends: Relax And Get Energised Here With Amazing Games
Ulsoor
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Funky Monkeys Play Center
Bouncy Castles To Secret Tunnels: Let The Kids Go Wild At This Child-Specific Play Zone
Ulsoor
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Varsha's Terrace Garden
Dreaming Of A Green Christmas? Sign Up For This Planter Painting Workshop
Ulsoor
Community Groups
Community Groups
Bangalore Buskers
Catch These Talented Artists On Church Street Who Will Make You (Into) Art
Ashok Nagar
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Amoeba Sports Bar
Visit Amoeba Sports Bar In Ashok Nagar For A Game Of Bowling With Your Friends
Ashok Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
The Arts Village
Feed Your Inner Artiste And Be Inspired At The Arts Village
Ashok Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Karmashaala
Learn Yoga, Music And Cooking At This 93-Year-Old Bungalow In Tasker Town
Shivaji Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Flourish School Of Baking & Cake Decor
Macaron Making & Cupcake Decor: This Hotel Hosts Workshops Where You Can Master Baking
Community Groups
Community Groups
BumsOnTheSaddle
At Your Service: Maintainance To Rides, This Cycle Store In Jayanagar Sells Premium Bikes Too
Infantary Road
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Dom's Dance Studio
You Like To Move It, Move It? Sign Up For Dance Classes At This Studio In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
British Council
Check Out The British Council For A Hint Of Culture, Workshops And A Wonderful Library
Ashok Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Planet Scuba India
Want To Learn Scuba Diving Right Here In Indiranagar? These Guys Will Help You Out
Indira Nagar
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Course Busters
Let The Kids Have A Good Time At This Obstacle Course Themed Play Area. Adults Are Invited Too!
Vasanth Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
The Popsicle Studio
This Studio Will Make Your Little One Super Creative And Give You A Break
Cunningham Road
Community Groups
Community Groups
Ladies Club
Play Badminton, Do Yoga And Learn To Cook At This 60-Year-Old Club On Infantry Road
Vasanth Nagar
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
DIVEIndia
Learn How To Scuba Dive And Get Licensed Without Even Leaving Bangalore
Ashok Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Rhythms Institute of Fine Arts
Learn The Finer Things Of Life At The Iconic Rhythms: Institute Of Fine Arts
Indira Nagar
