Sivanchetti Gardens

Gaming Zone
image - Gamerz Loop
Gaming Zone

Gamerz Loop

Glow-In-The-Dark Paintball, VR Zones & Indoor Cricket: Comm Street Just Got Cooler Than Ever
Sivanchetti Gardens
Music & Dance Academies
image - Rainbow Bridge
Music & Dance Academies

Rainbow Bridge

Get Jamming or Sign up for a Music Course at Rainbow Bridge
Ulsoor
Music & Dance Academies
image - Rainbow Bridge
Music & Dance Academies

Rainbow Bridge

Get Jamming or Sign up for a Music Course at Rainbow Bridge
Ulsoor
Classes & Workshops
image - Nisha Millets Swimming Academy
Classes & Workshops

Nisha Millets Swimming Academy

Talent Scouting: Learn The Butterfly Or The Backstroke From This Olympic Swimmer
Halasuru
Bowling Alleys
image - Smaaash
Bowling Alleys

Smaaash

Get-Together With Friends: Relax And Get Energised Here With Amazing Games
Ulsoor
Gaming Zone
image - Funky Monkeys Play Center
Gaming Zone

Funky Monkeys Play Center

Bouncy Castles To Secret Tunnels: Let The Kids Go Wild At This Child-Specific Play Zone
Ulsoor
Classes & Workshops
image - Varsha's Terrace Garden
Classes & Workshops

Varsha's Terrace Garden

Dreaming Of A Green Christmas? Sign Up For This Planter Painting Workshop
Ulsoor
Community Groups
image - Bangalore Buskers
Community Groups

Bangalore Buskers

Catch These Talented Artists On Church Street Who Will Make You (Into) Art
Ashok Nagar
Bowling Alleys
image - Amoeba Sports Bar
Bowling Alleys

Amoeba Sports Bar

Visit Amoeba Sports Bar In Ashok Nagar For A Game Of Bowling With Your Friends
Ashok Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - The Arts Village
Classes & Workshops

The Arts Village

Feed Your Inner Artiste And Be Inspired At The Arts Village
Ashok Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - Karmashaala
Classes & Workshops

Karmashaala

Learn Yoga, Music And Cooking At This 93-Year-Old Bungalow In Tasker Town
Shivaji Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - Flourish School Of Baking & Cake Decor
Classes & Workshops

Flourish School Of Baking & Cake Decor

Macaron Making & Cupcake Decor: This Hotel Hosts Workshops Where You Can Master Baking
Community Groups
image - BumsOnTheSaddle
Community Groups

BumsOnTheSaddle

At Your Service: Maintainance To Rides, This Cycle Store In Jayanagar Sells Premium Bikes Too
Infantary Road
Music & Dance Academies
image - Dom's Dance Studio
Music & Dance Academies

Dom's Dance Studio

You Like To Move It, Move It? Sign Up For Dance Classes At This Studio In Ulsoor
Ulsoor
Classes & Workshops
image - British Council
Classes & Workshops

British Council

Check Out The British Council For A Hint Of Culture, Workshops And A Wonderful Library
Ashok Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - Planet Scuba India
Classes & Workshops

Planet Scuba India

Want To Learn Scuba Diving Right Here In Indiranagar? These Guys Will Help You Out
Indira Nagar
Gaming Zone
image - Course Busters
Gaming Zone

Course Busters

Let The Kids Have A Good Time At This Obstacle Course Themed Play Area. Adults Are Invited Too!
Vasanth Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - The Popsicle Studio
Classes & Workshops

The Popsicle Studio

This Studio Will Make Your Little One Super Creative And Give You A Break
Cunningham Road
Community Groups
image - Ladies Club
Community Groups

Ladies Club

Play Badminton, Do Yoga And Learn To Cook At This 60-Year-Old Club On Infantry Road
Vasanth Nagar
Classes & Workshops
image - DIVEIndia
Classes & Workshops

DIVEIndia

Learn How To Scuba Dive And Get Licensed Without Even Leaving Bangalore
Ashok Nagar
Music & Dance Academies
image - Rhythms Institute of Fine Arts
Music & Dance Academies

Rhythms Institute of Fine Arts

Learn The Finer Things Of Life At The Iconic Rhythms: Institute Of Fine Arts
Indira Nagar
