image - Italia - The Park
Italia - The Park

This Restaurant Serves Farm-To-Fork Italian Dishes You Cannot Resist
Sivanchetti Gardens
image - Aqua - The Park
Aqua - The Park

This Bar With A Pool Probably Has The Best Unlimited Alcohol Deal We've Ever Drank To
Sivanchetti Gardens
image - Ging - Royal Orchid Central
Ging - Royal Orchid Central

Ging's Turned One & It's Offering A Variety Of Week-Long Cuisine Fests
Sivanchetti Gardens
image - Szechwan Court - The Oberoi
Szechwan Court - The Oberoi

Celebrate The Legacy Of Szechwan Court With Standout Dishes From Over The Years
Sivanchetti Gardens
image - Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier
Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier

Republic Of Noodles In Ulsoor Wins For Massaman Curry And Quiet Atmosphere
Sivanchetti Gardens
image - Cafe Cerrise
Cafe Cerrise

Cafe Cerrise for its Salads, Pastas, Desserts, and a Winning Ambience
Ulsoor
image - Urban Solace
Urban Solace

Sanjay Manaktala Calls Urban Solace A Second Home To Comedians And Artistes In The City
Ulsoor
image - Chandni Chowk 2 Bangalore
Chandni Chowk 2 Bangalore

We Found The Perfect Truce Between Non-Veg & Veg At This Commercial Street Food Place
Sivanchetti Gardens
image - Ente Keralam
Ente Keralam

This Place Serves The Andhra Cuisine At It's Best
Ulsoor
image - Benjarong Restaurant
Benjarong Restaurant

Benjarong Does Its Thai Curries As Well As Its Pad Thai And Their Desserts Are Great Too
Ulsoor
image - Utse Kitchen
Utse Kitchen

Nepalese And Tibetan Food Lovers, Here's An Amazing Place For You!
Shivaji Nagar
image - Woody's
Woody's

This Vegetarian Eatery On Comm Street Is Perfect For Dosa And Coffee While Shopping
Shivaji Nagar
image - Slo' Food Co.2 - Radisson Bangalore
Slo' Food Co.2 - Radisson Bangalore

Get Your Weekend Brunches Sorted With Slo' Food Co.2 At Radisson
Ulsoor
image - Cafe Kaara
Cafe Kaara

Coffee, Cheesecake, Pizza With A Side Of Banter & Shopping At This Adorable Ulsoor Cafe
Ulsoor
image - BN Sambaiah Setty Tiffin Room
BN Sambaiah Setty Tiffin Room

A Hidden Gem For Scrumptious Breakfast
Shivaji Nagar
image - Sagar Chats
Sagar Chats

#GoHereEatThis: Pav Bhaji At Sagar Chats on Commercial Street
Commercial street
image - RS Shiv Sagar
RS Shiv Sagar

For Stylish Saree Blouses For Shaadi Scenes Look No Further Than This Store On Commercial Street
Shivaji Nagar
image - Caraway Kitchen - Conrad Bengaluru
Caraway Kitchen - Conrad Bengaluru

Wednesday Just Got Better With Conrad’s Community Dinner 🥘
Ulsoor
image - Tiamo - Conrad
Tiamo - Conrad

Infinity Pool, Twinkling Lights, Bellinis And Pasta: Date Nights Done Right At This Italian Restaurant
Ulsoor
image - Marzipan Cafe & Bakery
Marzipan Cafe & Bakery

Mousakka And Feta Pies, From Greece With Love, At Marzipan Cafe And Bakery
Ulsoor
image - Santhanam Sweets & Savouries
Santhanam Sweets & Savouries

Santhanam In Shivaji Nagar Is Where You Need To Be To Satiate Your Hunger After Shopping
Shivaji Nagar
image - Tayabbs
Tayabbs

Tayabbs for Jumbo Rolls, Juicy Kababs and Tandoori Wings
Ulsoor
image - Raw Pressery
Raw Pressery

Cold-Pressed Juices from Raw Pressery are Here
MG Road
image - Sai Sandwiches
Sai Sandwiches

This Stall On MG Road Makes Cheese Loaded Bombay Sandwiches For Just INR 30
Ashok Nagar
image - Chai Point
Chai Point

#GoHereEatThis: Banana Cake At Chai Point
Ashok Nagar
