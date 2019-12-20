Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
South Taluk
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in South Taluk
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Boutiques
Home Décor Stores
Libraries
Libraries
Mythic Society
This Society's Library Houses Over 40,000 Books Including Rare Maps Of Bangalore
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
HOPCOMS
Get The {Fresh} Juice At The HOPCOMs Stall In Cubbon Park For Just INR 10
Nagarathpete
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Dune London
Bangalore's First Ever Dune Store Will Help You Put Your Best Foot Forward
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Manav Trading Company
Want All Eyes On You This Wedding Season? Shop From This Store At Avenue Road
Nagarathpete
Religious Establishments
Religious Establishments
Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple
Oldie But A Goldie: Grab Your Morning Cuppa At This Iconic Food Truck On Avenue Road
Nagarathpete
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
S.S.L Pen Corner
Forget Peanuts! This Stationery Cart Sells Pens, Colour Pencils And Pouches Starting At INR 5
Chickpet
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
SV Tiffin Room
A Hidden Gem For Fantastic Breakfast In South Bangalore
Nagarathpete
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Balaji's Antiques & Collectibles
Score Vintage Typewriters And Swedish Enamelware At This Avenue Road Antique Store
Nagarathpete
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
A Square
This Store Will Build Your Festive Wardrobe Without Breaking Bank
Nagarathpete
Other
Other
Century Club
This Century Old Club Is A Vintage Beauty In The Middle Of Cubbon Park!
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mathsya Darshini
Cubbon Park's Fish Canteen Does Fish Fries, Meals And Buttermilk Well
Lavelle Road
Food Stores
Food Stores
Sri Vasavi Condiments
Visit This Store On Avenue Road For Sweets, Snacks & Handcrafted Coconuts
Nagarathpete
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Prince Fab
Look Fab With Clothes From This Underground Store In Malleshwaram
Nagarathpete
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ronak International
Score Fancy Dress Materials On A Budget From Ronak International In Chickpet
Chickpet
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Pothys
Check Out This Iconic Brand's Eight-Floor Sari Store And Be Festive Ready Without Breaking The Bank
Gandhi Nagar
Libraries
Libraries
State Central Library
Over A Century Old, The State Central Library Is Still An Iconic Spot For City Bibliophiles
Sampangi Rama Nagar
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Vaibhav Stores
Shampoos, Body Wraps & Cosmetics: This Wholesale Shop Has Everything You Need To Pretty Up
Nagarathpete
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Bakery
Best Bun Butter Jam In Nagarathpete
Nagrathpet
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Seetha Phone Company
Score Antique-esque Gramophones And Vinyl Records At Seetha Phone Company
Chickpet
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Groom Concepts
Here Comes The Groom: Lads, Ace Your Wedding Look With Designer Outfits From This Store
Have a great recommendation for
South Taluk?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE