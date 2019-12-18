Whitefield

Co-Working Spaces
UpStart

This Laidback Co-Working Space In Whitefield Is Great For Freelancers And Startups On A Budget
Whitefield
Tailors
SSB Tailors

Convert Your Old Pair Of Jeans Into Aprons, Laptop Sleeve Or Totes, With This Cool AF Tailor
Whitefield
Co-Working Spaces
Evoma

Be Productive And Inspired At Co-Working Space Evoma In Whitefield
Whitefield
Event Venues
Jagriti Theatre

Jagriti Theatre: A Hub For Drama, Workshops and Events in Whitefield
Whitefield
Event Venues
Tivity

Host Or Attend Creative Workshops At This Gorgeous Experiential Art Centre Inside A Bungalow
Whitefield
