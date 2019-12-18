Whitefield

Clothing Stores
image - AdiBha
Clothing Stores

AdiBha

Sarees, Skirts And Shorts: Load Up On Ikats With This Whitefield Home Studio
Whitefield
Handicrafts Stores
image - Cannanore
Handicrafts Stores

Cannanore

From Home Decor To Jewellery, Everything At This Store Is Specially Handmade
Whitefield
Clothing Stores
image - India1001
Clothing Stores

India1001

Block Printed Ajraks And Handwoven Ikats: This Brand Lets Indian Textiles Shine
Whitefield
Home Décor Stores
image - Indiholic
Home Décor Stores

Indiholic

This Home Decor Store In Whitefield Is Dedicated To Handicrafts Of India
Whitefield
Boutiques
image - Tagless Boutique
Boutiques

Tagless Boutique

Bring Sexy Back With Outfits From This Boutique In Whitefield
Whitefield
Boutiques
image - Attriante
Boutiques

Attriante

Get All Your Wedding Week Outfits Sorted Under One Roof!
Whitefield
Bath & Body Stores
image - Timeless Beauty Secrets
Bath & Body Stores

Timeless Beauty Secrets

African Clay Cleansers, Jojoba Oil Serums And Kokum Body Butters From This Skincare Brand
Whitefield
Jewellery Shops
image - Flames Of The Forest
Jewellery Shops

Flames Of The Forest

Accessorise With Some Silver Sparkle With Jewellery From This Brand
Whitefield
Gardening Stores
image - Gift My Plants
Gardening Stores

Gift My Plants

Skip The Mugs And Instead Gift A Cutesy Terrarium Or Planter From This Brand
Whitefield
Gift Shops
image - Happy Wagon
Gift Shops

Happy Wagon

Hit Up This Quirky Gifting Shop For Merch From Alicia Souza, Katie Abey And The Ink Bucket
Whitefield
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Alcis
Sporting Goods Stores

Alcis

Running Or Tennis: This Home Grown Sports Brand Has Sportswear Starting At INR 499
Whitefield
Department Stores
image - Loyal World Market
Department Stores

Loyal World Market

Retro Showpieces And Cargo Containers As Tissue Boxes: This Supermarket Has Fun Decor Options
Whitefield
Jewellery Shops
image - Mia By Tanishq
Jewellery Shops

Mia By Tanishq

Ladies, This Brand Has Launched A Stunning Collection Of Silver Jewellery
Whitefield
Cosmetics Stores
image - Ecoberry
Cosmetics Stores

Ecoberry

Ditch The Chemicals, And Check Out This Brand's Range Of Natural Makeup
Whitefield
Accessories
image - Chera Silver Jewellery
Accessories

Chera Silver Jewellery

Nose Pins To Neck Pieces: Get Your Accessory Game On Fleek With This Silver Jewellery Store
Whitefield
Stationery Stores
image - Crossword
Stationery Stores

Crossword

Whitefield Folks, Forum Neighbourhood Mall Has An Open Format Bookstore To Get Lost In!
Whitefield
Electronics
image - CeX
Electronics

CeX

Buy, Sell And Exchange Tech & Entertainment Products At This Geek Paradise
Whitefield
Home Décor Stores
image - Design Cafe
Home Décor Stores

Design Cafe

Warm And Homely Or Ultra Modern: Whatever Your Aesthetic, These Guys Have Your Interiors Covered
Whitefield
Home Décor Stores
image - Reshma Cane Store
Home Décor Stores

Reshma Cane Store

This Cane Store In Mahadevpura Can Hook You Up With Swings, Tables And Customisations
Whitefield
Electronics
image - IRepair
Electronics

IRepair

Dropped Your Precious iPhone Again? This Store Specifically Caters To Apple Product Repairs
Whitefield
