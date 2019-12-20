Small Getaway With Fam: Visit This Resort For A Beautiful View & Home-Cooked Food!

Resorts

Valley Vibes Resort

Ankanahalli, Karnataka
4.6

Near SRS betta, Averalli, Ankanahalli, Karnataka

What Makes It Awesome?

Rejuvenating weekend getaway in the outskirts of Bangalore city. Valley Vibes resort is a wonderful option if you are looking for a clean place with homely food. The place is vast and the surrounding area is beautiful and picturesque. The owner, Naveen, even took us on a 2-hour trek to a nearby hill as an added bonus.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family

