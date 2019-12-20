Rejuvenating weekend getaway in the outskirts of Bangalore city. Valley Vibes resort is a wonderful option if you are looking for a clean place with homely food. The place is vast and the surrounding area is beautiful and picturesque. The owner, Naveen, even took us on a 2-hour trek to a nearby hill as an added bonus.
Small Getaway With Fam: Visit This Resort For A Beautiful View & Home-Cooked Food!
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family
