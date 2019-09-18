Looking For Adventurous Weekend? Hike To Tadiandmol Trek

If you are adventure lover and planning to go for your first monsoon ever monsoon Trek before monsoon ends? I would recommend heading Tadiandmol trek. This trek is perfect for the beginner with easy to moderate trail who wants to satisfy their adventure buds. Tadiandmol being the highest mountain in Kodagu District and the third highest peak of Karnataka. It’s located in western ghats. It’s a paradise for trekkers and nature lovers. The whole trek is close to 10-12 km to and fro. One can easily finish it if you start early as 8 am. You need to take permission from the forest department and make an entry. Make sure you have to be Back within the given time by the forest department. It’s the best place to experience monsoon Trek. When we started trek it was a bright sunny day, once we reached the top, the climate suddenly changed and it’s started down pouring. we were fully drenched while climbing down and it became really cold 🥶. Overall great experience to cherish memories for life. The second day you can cover a few places before heading to Banglore. There is a beautiful waterfall called Calavera , Buddhism monastery and one old fort.