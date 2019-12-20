Blushberry : A cosy little place near Richmond Town is a must-try for self-pampering and some healthy glow. Try their amazing facial services for which they use only hand made organic products. Very hygienic and well-maintained place, with great hospitality & service by the staffs. I love the smell of those organic products which is mild and pleasant, unlike the chemical ones. It's worth every penny you spend on the facials here.
Looking For Organic Facials? Head Over To Blush Berry Salon!
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae, Kids, Family.
