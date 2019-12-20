Looking For Organic Facials? Head Over To Blush Berry Salon!

Blushberry Organic Beauty Bar

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
Legacy Building, Convent Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Blushberry : A cosy little place near Richmond Town is a must-try for self-pampering and some healthy glow. Try their amazing facial services for which they use only hand made organic products. Very hygienic and well-maintained place, with great hospitality & service by the staffs. I love the smell of those organic products which is mild and pleasant, unlike the chemical ones. It's worth every penny you spend on the facials here.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Bae, Kids, Family.

