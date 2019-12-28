Love To Stay Warm? Learn To Knit At This Class

Knitting and Crocheting are popular hobbies, and with the winter here, it's a great hobby to pick up so you can keep yourself warm with knitted creations. The basic technique can be used to make all kinds of garments. In these classes, you will learn the four basic stitches, and move on to many beginner level projects. You can choose to do your choice of project. You will thoroughly learn all the techniques from basic to advanced level required to complete the project.

What will you learn?

Basic crocheting stitches like chain

Casting stitches, knit

Pearl stitch.

Single crocheting, double crochet.

A ripped stitch pattern.

To continue the work for the required length, Changing of the colour, or the pattern.

Finish the project by doing finishing stitches or bind off.

Trainer: Priya Shankar

Date: Starting from 14th December, 2019

Days: Saturdays

Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm

Fee: Rs 500 per person per class

Venue: Bloom and Grow, Koramangala.

ABOUT BLOOM AND GROW:

Bloom & Grow facilitates artist-led art & craft workshops in studios and also, conducts art based corporate workshops across India.