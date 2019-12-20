Wooden Blocks To Life Size Collectibles: Toys From Here Make Fun Meet Learning

With sustainability being all the rage start the awareness young with toys that are eco-friendly and non-toxic. Loyora, a wooden toy brand started by Namrata Rai and Rajesh Narasimha in 2018 came into place as a result of making a wooden JCB Truck toy for Namrata's nephew. Now they have about 45 toys as part of their product line, and everything is made with leftover or waste wood that comes from their furniture brand.

Check out Tommy Wooden Car which makes for a perfect travel buddy for your little one. If you are looking for something more fun, buy their Acropolis Wooden Blocks Castle, a 40 piece castle set that helps facilitate fine motor skills, imagination and creativity in children. It's priced at INR 4,700 but hey, the investment is worth it. For something simpler, buy the Stonehenge balancing rocks for INR 750. Their bestsellers are magnetic wooden animal toys and STEM learning toys -- a set of six cubes to build different objects and shapes.

They believe that toys shouldn't be restricted to just kids, and that adults should enjoy too. They have life-size collectibles of vans, cars, trucks, and airplanes, which double up as cool decor. Prices start at INR 650 and go all the way up to INR 6,000. You can place an order via their Instagram and they also stock up in Go Native, Lightroom, and Basava.