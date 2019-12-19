Malvika Vaswani’s New Collection Is A Geometric Mosaic Of Stained Glass

Have you seen those stunning stained glass windows often found in churches and chapels? Those were created by adding metallic salts to the glass during its manufacturing to give it that characteristic, vibrant swirl of colour. The same technique {which was used vastly during the Art Deco and Art Nouveau periods} is used in the creation of this line of jewellery as well.

These coloured pieces of glass are then encased in metal and geometrically assembled together to form something different from the usual.