Mesmerising Thekkady - Periyar Tiger Reserve

Nature, river, mountains, awesome climate, boating. There are many good hotels and homestay around the Tiger reserve. If you are travelling in your own vehicle, you will have to park it at the place where they have buses to take you to the Periyar tiger reserve and boating. The boating starts at 7.30am which is the best time to go. If you are lucky you can spot a few animals which would have come down to drink water from the river. Go with no expectation but just to enjoy the boat ride across Periyar river. All along the waterway, you will end up seeing the huge barren tree trunks. You might find nests on these tree trunks. We went during the mid of May and still, the mornings were a foggy and cool breeze from the mountains far off was a cherry to the cake. The boat ride lasts for one and a half hours and costs around INR 1,050 for a couple.