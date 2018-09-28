This Friday, Shop For Nose Pins, Bugdis, & Other Accessories At This Pop-Up

Timri is fast becoming the preferred destination for fabulous jewellery pop-ups. This weekend, September 28 and 29, 'Moha by Geetanjali' will be doing a solo here showcasing two of their star collections of this year, along with their all-time best sellers like their bugdis, nose pins and naths. Their latest two collections will be the focus of the exhibition. The Harappa collection based on historic objects, particularly ones from the renowned Harappan era. Lots of designing, research, meetups with art history experts, and attempts to preserve the historic meaning behind each of the Harappan forms has gone behind each beautifully crafted piece from this 'Harappa collection'. We've been drooling at the pictures already. The 'Rati' collection brings together the raw flavours and design aesthetics native to ethnic communities from around the world. This collection is a revival of antique designs with an elegant amalgamation of Moha’s own design aesthetics. 'Rati' is a collection which echoes the excitement, energy, and aura of the upcoming festivities in India. All the pieces in these collections are drop dead gorgeous and one of the only kind to be found elsewhere. Some of these are essentially unisex and can also be worn by men who are not afraid to flaunt accessories. So mark your calendars and don't miss it for anything. Your festive dressing will go up a few notches with Moha.