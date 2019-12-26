Enjoy Feel Good Christmas Movies At Dialogues

Movie Nights at Dialogues JP Nagar: Christmas Special

Entry FREE

Thu | 26 Dec, 2019

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Dialogues

Address: 619, 15th Cross Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

What's Happening?

Celebrate the Christmas spirit with Dialogues through December! Watch your favourite Christmas comedy movies every Thursday night and enjoy the adventures of the Home Alone as they outsmart bumbling burglars and criminals.

How’s the venue?

Dialogues JP Nagar hosts different events, meetups, and workshops.

Make a note

There's no parking nearby, so plan in advance before heading there. Any refreshments bought will be charged.

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE
