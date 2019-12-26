Enjoy Feel Good Christmas Movies At Dialogues

Celebrate the Christmas spirit with Dialogues through December! Watch your favourite Christmas comedy movies every Thursday night and enjoy the adventures of the Home Alone as they outsmart bumbling burglars and criminals.
Dialogues JP Nagar hosts different events, meetups, and workshops.
There's no parking nearby, so plan in advance before heading there. Any refreshments bought will be charged.
Entry is absolutely FREE
