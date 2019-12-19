Looking For An Adda For A Get Together? Check Out This Homestay In CBD!

Do you have friends who are coming into town and are looking for a place to stay? Look no further than Namma Adda homestay. Located on Tippu Sultan Palace Road, this homestay started out as a hostel for people who came into town and wanted to experience the culture of the city. Located on the terrace of a house whose owners who live below, it’s got two rooms - one is a dorm that can accommodate four people (with two bunk beds) and the other is a private room for two people. Swinging chairs, a zen pond, an outdoor kitchen and some graffiti with a lot of greenery is what you’re going to get with the space.

But if you’re looking to get out of your house and ditch the regular bar plans this weekend, call up the friendly owner Nithya and request her to let you host a party here. Open to get-togethers, you can even do a staycation with your posse here. Costing INR 750 per bed, you can negotiate with them to let up to 15 people gather and have a good time. Let’s be real, you’re all probably going to be up all night so what better than to look at the stars and have a memorable time with friends. We’re definitely going to be booking a night here to make merry and get our spirits high!