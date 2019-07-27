Khadi, Off-Beat Jewellery And Bags: Shop All Things Handcrafted At This Store

Natsy By Design, by Natasha C Acharya works with over 60 artisans across India. She collaborates with indigenous groups and artists to create clothing, jewellery, and accessories. Find Indian and western outfits such as shirts, tops, and tunics made out handlooms;hey stock up on sustainable and organic fabrics such as cotton, khadi, chanderi silk, and tussar silk among others. From everyday wear kurtas to fusion mix tops such as angrakha bandini and kaftan khadi top, find everything under one roof. All designs are created by Natasha and brought to life by artisans from the country. Find handlooms and weaves from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Bengal, and Karnataka. They also stock up on sarees made out of Khadi, Mul-Mul and Godda cotton starting at INR 2,000.

The range of jute tote bags, antique Gujarati handbags and leather iPad covers are worth a buy. If you are a sucker for handcrafted jewellery, they stock up on pure silver jewellery, tribal jewellery, and necklaces made out of semi-precious stones. Looking to add an edge to your collection? Check out their contemporary jewellery made out of brass, stained glass, and wood in offbeat shapes. Go back in time and shop for home decor pieces like antique clay flasks in different sizes, wooden carved spice boxes, and paintings from Kerala and Santhal tribe. Shop from various handcrafted brands such as Masmara, Rini Seal and Soul By Sowmya at Nasty By Design.