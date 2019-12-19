New Place Alert! Enjoy The Best Of Mediterranean Cuisine At This Gastrobar

Capri is the new addition to St.Mark's Road, and they specialise in authentic Mediterranean cuisine. It is inspired by the island Capri in the Mediterranean Sea and also by the houses in Capri that have white plush walls with a quite warm ambience. Situated on the second floor, valet parking is also available. Geist beers are available on tap, and as a Mediterranean place, it also has a vast collection of wine. The menu curated is familiar to the Mediterranean cuisine but also has some Indian and Chinese options to cater to everyone. The Mezze platter is a must-try with the in-house bread of different types including pita, and five different dips - ghanoush, hummus, olive, artichoke, and labneh. Other recommended dishes are bruschetta duo and pita pockets. Other dishes available are pizzas and sloppy burgers. Don't forget to try the delicious brownies. Capri can surely become your new favourite place to come down to with friends or family. It also has a separate party place for events, and Zomato Gold is available too.