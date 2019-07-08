Punkah House- A New Way Forward For India’s Gourmet Traditions!

Punkah House is a throwback to the era of sprawling bungalows with bustling verandas and pillared architecture, and the memories and emotions they evoke even today. Located within a beautiful iconic bungalow on 12th Main Road in Indiranagar, Punkah House through its kitchen and bar aims to reinterpret the Indian subcontinent’s culinary past. 💁🏻‍♀️AMBIENCE: Kicks in the sense of the nostalgia for me when I used to visit army clubs with my dad. Jazz music, big leather sofas, people smoking pipes and playing a game of Bridge, all that came flashing when I visited this beautiful restaurant in Indiranagar. I was awestruck! Space is sophisticated and the ambience is intimate with a mix of old-world minimalism and embellishment. The design brings together a confluence of the old-world Indian subcontinent alongside colonial influences. 💁🏻‍♀️DRINKS: Punkah House pays ode to the time when India was forging its independent identity. From the Curated Cocktails, The Rangoon Connection, with Rambutan and Pisco pays tribute to Indians who migrated to Rangoon-Burma, an Indian city in British India to build a new life. Bengal Sour harks back to the partition of Bengal by the British, only to be reunited by Indian nationalists. Their range of Barrel Aged cocktails, G&Ts, Tea cocktails and Club Classics are simply awesome and must try. I would go back to this place time and again for this Cocktails 🍹🍸 💁🏻‍♀️Food: A new way forward for India’s gourmet traditions. Punkah House’s food menu draws on the rich gourmet traditions of India, Ceylon and Burma, three diverse nations united by a shared history. It takes inspiration from the land’s indigenous heritage as well as its international influences. A happy hybrid of identities, both east and west. Old and new - all coming together on your plate. Must Eat: • Sweet Truffle cream with Mixed Seeds Crackers • Roast chicken flatbread • Chicken pate • Himalayan Dumpling Waterchesnut dumplings • Shillong Beef stir fry • Kapimisu Brioche • Chocolate Eton mess