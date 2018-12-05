Notebook Fetish? Let This Brand Take Care Of It With Cool, Quirky And Awesome Notebooks

For those who hoard notebooks of all kinds, Notebooked for you. Its collection varies from the colourful to the quirky and everything in between. And it'll definitely leave you hooked. The pastel square spiral bound notebooks that they currently have in stock in something that we are digging with their cool covers looking Insta-worthy. Not sure if we'll ever use them to jot down ideas and random thoughts, however! They look too good to be used. They also have this entire Black Edition that features black covers and with either very Tumblr-esque quotes (Hustle and Good Vibes only) or Pinterest-like images -- bokeh lights, wanderlust, and the likes. All these notebooks are plain and come with either 50 or 100 pages. So, will you be getting yourself another Little Black Book?