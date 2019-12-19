Terrace To Table: This Hotel In Bangalore Grows Their Own Produce For Immediate Eating!

They say you are what you eat and in this era of technology, no one knows how fresh and organic the food we eat is. Novotel on Outer Ring Road is here to change that for us. In collaboration with Wolly Farms, Novotel ORR Bangalore has set up and launched a terrace farm using hydroponics as an initiative to reduce their carbon footprint.

The concept of urban farming is being introduced to hotels and households through Wolly Farms who help establish farms at home and commercial spaces so that these spaces could become self-sustainable. Depending on the kind of produce used on a day to day basis, and weather conditions, Wolly Farms will establish a farm for you, and also allow you to become a grower with them.

Novotel uses a range of fresh vegetables like onions, tomatoes, capsicum, asparagus, raw mangoes and leafy produce like lettuce, cabbage, and spinach. The produce is used for cooking at their live counters and you can be rest assured that what you see is what you get.