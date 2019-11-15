New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and if you have plans to spend it in the arms of your boo, we have some great ideas for you. Here’s how you, lovebirds, can usher in a romance-filled 2020.
Couples! Here’s A List Of Ideas For A Lovey Dovey New Year’s Eve In The City
Plan A Staycation
Instead of simply Netflixing and chilling at your humble abode, we recommend a getaway that doesn’t take you away from Bangalore. Plan a staycation and you can cosy up in the lover’s nest, of your choice, while you count down to the New Year. If you are planning on a big extravagant gesture, then, The Oberoi is an excellent choice. Or you could soak in some history at The Courtyard which would remind you of your ajji's home. For those of you on a shoestring budget, an Airbnb will work splendidly or spend the New Year's Eve at a rustic farm at Gaia in Whitefield.
Catch A Sunrise And A Sunset
Say goodbye to 2019 by catching a spectacular sunset at the Hebbal Lake, one of the city’s most serene spots. Then, head out for a long drive or check into a resort (like this one) that’s not far away from the city. For those of you who insist on adventure, these night treks are worth exploring. At the break of dawn, catch the sunrise at Nandi Hills or at Skandagiri.
Let Your Hair Down At A Party
Want to show off your love to the world? Then, take your pick from a long list of parties happening at pretty much all of the city’s hotspots. Star hotels and stand-alones, pubs and bars are pulling out all the stops and promise a rollicking night.
Feast On A Romantic Meal
Prefer a cosier setting? Then, whisk your love for a meal to remember. Bangalore is dotted with romantic restaurants (you can take a cue from this list) that are sure to be dolled up for the special occasion. Order up an indulgent meal, in a gorgeous setting, and you are sure to get the good lovin’ on New Year’s Eve. If they are not sold out, we suggest that you book yourself at either Grasshopper or The Bricklane Grill.
Escape To A Vineyard
Soak up the sun and the wine at the best vineyards around Bangalore. You can spend the whole of December 31 roaming a gorgeous vineyard, hand-in-hand, be it at Grover or Big Banyan. And get drunk on wine and love, of course. Some even offer you the option of spending the night.
Get Pampered At A Spa
Look and feel bright as a daisy as you, and your partner, welcome 2020. The best way to achieve that dazzling look is to check yourself into a spa in town. Spas, often, offer couples packages where you and the beloved can get pampered to no end. Well, Couple spas are indeed the best. You could choose The Palms Spa as an option in the city for its calming vibes, and stellar massages. Or escape to a slice of serenity at the Angsana spa on the outskirts to get away from the crowds.
