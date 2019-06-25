This Hand-Made Oil From Ooty Is Great For Hair Rejuvenation

Are you struggling with hair growth after chopping it all off for the summer? Or did you get your hair straightened and are struggling with your original texture? Sunitha’s home-made oil is just what you need. Made in the foothills of Ooty (in a small town called Mettupalayam), the ingredients for the oil are sourced locally and organically. With amla, hibiscus leaves, mustard seeds, curry leaves, neem and coconut oil -- this magic potion will bring back all the lushness and life to your hair. After using it on your hair for two months, you’ll slowly start to see the rejuvenation whether they be the bounciness of your curls or the sleek straightness of your hair. Sunitha gives her oil to cancer patients (post-chemotherapy) for free of charge to help them grow their hair out. We suggest trying out this traditional method!