Visit Capri Gastrobar For Crispy Lotus Root, Watermelon Mocktail & More

Are you looking for something new to explore this weekend? If yes, then this new and exciting hangout place would make for an ideal spot for you. Capri, (isn't the name quite exciting?) on St. Marks Road offers a variety of Italian, Asian, and Mediterranean fare, and has a full bar too. My visit was quite an exciting and amazing experience, it was not only about the food but also the ambience and the hospitality of the staff and the serving team. Now without discussing here and there, let me tell you about my food experience. It started with mocktails with the flavour of orange and watermelon. For the main course, I had Trifecta of Hummus; hummus served with soft pita, crisp lavash, pita chips, and grissini (Italian breadsticks), Black Chickpea Falafel Pita Pockets; Greek pita served with roasted garlic mayo, hummus, and spicy tomato sauce. It was delicious and a must-try. I also tried Crispy Lotus Root; crispy and crunchy sliced lotus stem tossed in honey and a smoked chilli paste and Classic Neapolitan; the thin crust three layer pizza, the white cheese, red sauce, and basil leaves which was well-cooked and great in taste. And not just delicious food, this place has a great ambience and makes for a wonderful place to hang out with friends and family. The best thing about this place is irrespective of what time you visit the ambience is always cool and lively.