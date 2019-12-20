Round up the crew, pack your bags and get ready to rough it out at the Old Magazine House in the middle of Dandeli.
No WiFi And Network Makes Old Magazine House In Dandeli The Perfect Escape
Shortcut
Escape The Town
When you’ve had enough of the city, need some time offline and in the jungles, just get on the road and set GPS to the forests of Dandeli. And more specifically the Old Magazine House, a property of Jungle Lodges, in a little village called Ganesh Gudi. Don’t expect anything lavish. This is one of the few JLR properties that are all out rustic. In fact, there’s no real rooms. It’s just dormitory style cottage that are made up like tented camps. We love it. Ideal for a group of 20, you can book out the whole place and be as boisterous as you like.
Jungle Nights
In keeping with the jungle theme, chill out on cemented spaces with mats, or lounge about on a hammock and forget about televisions and laptops. Just zone out of city-life and tune in with the birds chirping, the river’s gurgling and your inner soul {too dramatic?}. Or better still, set off on a nice long trek. It’s a paradise for bird-watchers and even I, who isn’t overly keen on the winged wonders, was impressed by the variety of birds you can see. From the Malabar Grey Hornbill and Malabar Pied Hornbill to flycatchers and orioles. There’s also a few migratory birds that flock here, so ask at the camp before setting out.
By The River
And since you’re in Dandeli, you can’t miss river rafting. While it’s not part of the package, ask them to organise a session for you. Thank us later! For those less excited than us by rapids and gushing water, perhaps a soothing coracle ride on the calmer waters is in order. Then, come back to base to check in with the kitchens. Food here is homely, but very flavourful. Especially the chicken curry since it’s made from tender country chicken. Yum.
LBBTip
Carry along cards, Uno and a few board games because apart from the outdoor activities, there’s little else to do here. So relax, and get your game on.
Comments (0)