No WiFi And Network Makes Old Magazine House In Dandeli The Perfect Escape

When you’ve had enough of the city, need some time offline and in the jungles, just get on the road and set GPS to the forests of Dandeli. And more specifically the Old Magazine House, a property of Jungle Lodges, in a little village called Ganesh Gudi. Don’t expect anything lavish. This is one of the few JLR properties that are all out rustic. In fact, there’s no real rooms. It’s just dormitory style cottage that are made up like tented camps. We love it. Ideal for a group of 20, you can book out the whole place and be as boisterous as you like.